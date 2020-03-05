KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 1-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats advanced to the MIAA Tournament semifinals with a 75-54 victory over Lincoln Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.
The Bearcats now have won 37 straight games on neutral floors, the longest active win streak among in the NCAA.
Northwest (29-1) extended its win streak to 21 games with the victory in the quarterfinals.
“I’m really proud of our effort. First round is always the toughest,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
The No. 9-seeded Blue Tigers (11-19) entered the contest in stride after upsetting Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, making 3 of 5 shots from distance in the opening quarter. On the other end, Northwest shot 50% from the field.
McCollum said the team felt some ‘slippage’ in regards to executing its scouting report.
“We had a couple travels, couple guys caught it in weird spots,” McCollum said. “That second half I thought we were much better in regards to executing what we needed to execute
At the break, Northwest led 33-25 over Lincoln. The Bearcats used a 29-8 run in the second half to open up a 70-41 lead over the Blue Tigers.
Northwest shot 66.7% from the field and 70% from distance in the second half.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins led both teams in scoring with 33 points, tallying 21 in the first and 14 after halftime. Hawkins also posted a game-high nine rebounds.
“I think when they got in that zone, the middle was wide open and one-on-one. I mean i had quite a few almost layups if you call it that. They just got me the ball right next to the rim,” Hawkins said.
Sophomore guards Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard were the other Bearcats in double figures, both scoring 14.
McCollum added once the Bearcats adjusted to the tournament setting, they were able to find their offensive rhythm.
“I thought our kids did a good job of bringing their own intensity. That’s what it requires to be able to make a run in a postseason,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday's matchup between Washburn and Missouri Western, two teams Northwest defeated in the regular season's final week.
“Both of them have given us fits. Both have been very difficult to play against,” McCollum said. “We’re going to play a good team regardless.”