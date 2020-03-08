KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The moment is new to Wes Dreamer.
Behind a black-clothed table in front of a room of reporters, he is flanked to his right by Ben McCollum and Trevor Hudgins.
One of them has done this the past five years. The other has asserted himself atop the list of the best players in Division II basketball, showcasing his range with 31 points in a 78-76 win in MIAA Tournament Championship on Sunday at Municipal Auditorium.
But it was Northwest’s freshman who came off the bench and stood toe-to-toe, despite a sizable weight and height disadvantage, with Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin and served as the plug-and-play spark in the program’s unprecedented fifth straight tournament trophy.
“Yeah, it's not easy,” Dreamer said of using his 6-foot-7, 200-pound frame trying to stop the 6-9, 240-pound big man.
“He tried. He was like little rag doll, wasn’t he?,” added McCollum.
Every single Bearcat from staff to player to touch the floor Sunday had experienced what the Alvo, Nebraska, native hadn’t prior to the MIAA Tournament Championship game. The other six players were along for the ride to both MIAA titles, a regional crown and national championship last season.
When Dreamer’s turn to climb the ladder, snip a single piece of white nylon from the rim and smile toward thousands of Bearcat fans came, he relished in the moment.
“Felt really good hearing all the people cheer,” Dreamer recalled. “Yeah, it's just one of the things I haven't done before. Hopefully we do it three more years after this.”
Dreamer’s effort was rightfully appreciated. For the second straight game he emerged from the bench to play 30-plus minutes and score in double figures. After scoring 10 in the semifinals against Missouri Western, Dreamer scored 16 of his 18 points in the opening 20 minutes Sunday.
Just one minute after entering the game five minutes in, Dreamer scored eight straight points for the No. 1-seeded Bearcats (31-1), making back-to-back 3-pointers to help turn a 10-9 deficit into a nine-point lead.
Dreamer struck again in the final minute, sinking two treys in a 30-second span to push the lead to a game-high of 15, sending Northwest to the locker room with a 45-33 lead.
“For a while they weren’t really guarding (Dreamer), and so just kind of found him,” McCollum said. “He was able to get open and knock down a few shots.”
He matched Hudgins’ first-half output, though the MIAA Player of the Year took over down the stretch.
Martin, the MIAA’s leading scorer, scored 20 of his 31 in the second half, often going head-to-head with Dreamer or junior Ryan Hawkins. He made 12 of 17 shots but battled an unusual 6-of-13 mark from the charity stripe with five total turnovers.
“I thought he battled. I thought he fought, as much as you can possibly fight,” McCollum said of Dreamer's defense. “It's just a hard matchup for anybody to play against. I thought he did as good a job as we possibly could against him.”
The Lions (23-8) tied the game at 67 with 3:06 to play. From there, Hudgins scored Northwest’s next nine points to seal the deal.
“We were just taking what was given to us,” Hudgins said. “We saw they were switching off screens, and we were just aggressive towards that. We were just getting open looks, layups or kick-out threes.”
Hudgins made 13 of 17 shots with six assists while Diego Bernard added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Four of the team’s starters played all 40 minutes, including the duo of Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Welty, who were held to nine points on six total shots.
“You take a lot of shots, you know. You take everybody's best shot,” McCollum said. “It thought our kids stayed hungry and stayed competitive. Hopefully we continue that down the stretch.”
Both teams shot above 54 percent, with Winston Dessesow chipping in 23 points for Southern. Hudgins was named Most Outstanding Player as Northwest moved to 3-0 against Southern this season.
As Dreamer stood up following his postgame interview, accidentally bumping the table and causing him to look down laughing at himself, he embarked on a journey back to the locker room to prepare for the next challenge ahead.
“Definitely gave me more confidence, just playing in the big atmosphere,” Dreamer said. “Should feel more comfortable when those games come.”