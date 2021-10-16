TOPEKA, Kan. — A slow start caught up to the Bearcats for the first time this season, as Northwest was defeated on the road by Washburn, 17-16.
“I didn’t feel like we came out with the energy that we needed to today,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “Every week in this league, you’re gonna get everybody’s best shot when you’re Northwest Missouri State, and we gotta respond.”
Red zone troubles plagued the Bearcats all afternoon, including a missed field goal in the first quarter and an interception in the end zone right before half.
Washburn took a 3-0 lead to the break.
Northwest built a little momentum early in the second half, as quarterback Mike Hohensee found receiver Kaden Davis in the end zone for the first touchdown of the day on either side.
But the Ichabods had an immediate answer. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kellen Simoncic, in for starter Mitch Schurig who went down with injury in the first half, led Washburn on a 10-play, 70-yard drive. The drive ended in a touchdown pass to James Letcher, Jr.
Wright said Simoncic was able to keep the Bearcat defense off balance after coming in unexpectedly.
“It’s just a little bit of unfamiliarity with the kid,” Wright said. “Mitch isn’t as mobile of a guy, he’s more of a prototypical pocket passer. This kid had a little bit more wiggle, and he got out a couple times against us.”
Simoncic had the Ichabods leading, 10-7, through three quarters.
Red zone struggles hit the Bearcats once again at the start of the fourth. Hohensee led the Bearcats on an 83-yard drive before being sacked on third down.
Looking to tie the game, the Bearcats sent freshman kicker Cole Lammel out for a 24-yard field goal after he’d already missed from 27 in the first quarter. Lammel missed once again.
“It’s been a little bit of a problem, because we have a freshman kicker,” Wright said, “and you live with freshman kickers, but we’re leaving points out on the field, and we can’t afford to do that.”
The Bearcats would catch a break, though, on the ensuing drive. Simoncic’s pass over the middle was tipped into the hands of Northwest cornerback J’Ravien Anderson.
This time they would capitalize as senior running back Al McKeller pounded it in from the 1-yard line, giving the Bearcats a 14-10 lead.
After the score, Washburn had just over four minutes to respond. Simoncic answered with an 11-play, 96-yard drive which culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Taylon Peters.
Northwest had all three timeouts and 48 seconds to work with down 17-14.
After four plays and two timeouts, the Bearcats were on the Ichabods’ 42-yard line with 15 seconds to play.
Hohensee took a shot deep to the end zone, and it was intercepted by Washburn defensive back Kevin Neal, Jr. at the 1-yard line.
McKeller said he feels like the Bearcats could’ve made better use of the clock and one timeout they had left.
“We had plenty of time left,” McKeller said. “With 17 seconds left, we still had one timeout. I feel like we could’ve got just some more yards, maybe got out of bounds and called another timeout, took a field goal. We just rushed it.”
After Washburn took a safety to run out the clock, Northwest was dealt its first loss of the season, 17-16.
McKeller led all offensive players with 223 all-purpose yards on the day. He rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown to go along with five catches for 58 yards.
Hohensee threw for 217 yards and one touchdown. Opposite him, Simoncic threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Moving forward, Wright said the Bearcats have lessons to learn from this loss.
“We’ve lived on the edge for the last two weeks. We got out of it a week ago at home, and we didn’t get out of it today,” Wright said. “There’s nothing we can do to change the outcome of this football game now, all we can do is move forward in our preparation and our resolve, and we’ll learn a lot about this football team in the coming weeks.”
Northwest will be back in action next Saturday as they hit the road to face Northeastern State.
