MARYVILLE, Mo. — Far before the best season in Northwest soccer history, redshirt freshman forward Sophie Cissell had been around winning collegiate programs.
Her father, Chris Cissell, is a long-time collegiate coach at William Jewell and Kansas City, winning his third career coach of the year honor last season in his first year at Grand Canyon.
This season in Northwest has seen Cissell and the Bearcats already put together the best in the program’s history with no immediate end in sight.
“We are making history,” Cissell said. “We're turning the program around. It's exciting.”
The Bearcats finished the regular season 12-5-1, the most wins in school history. That equaled a third-place finish in the MIAA, tying a program-best mark, breaking a record with eight conference wins.
Sunday’s 5-0 victory in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals was the Bearcats’ first postseason home game and the second-ever playoff win.
“It seems like that list is never gonna go away,” said fourth-year coach Marc Gordon, the MIAA Co-Coach of the Year. “It's a really long list. This group has accomplished so much this year."
No. 3-seed Northwest now heads to the MIAA semifinals to face second-seeded Emporia State at noon Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri, with Central Missouri earning the rights to host the semis and finals. The Bearcats ride a five-match winning streak, the longest in program history, with hopes of advancing to the NCAA Central Regional. Northwest is ranked sixth in the latest release with the top eight advancing to the national tournament.
With eight wins in the last nine games, sophomore forward Kaylie Rock, an All-MIAA first-team forward, believes the Bearcats have put opponents on notice.
“I think we've made a really big statement,” Rock said. “We've really made a lot of teams actually surprised. They know now that we can play, and we have something to say for ourselves.”
And chasing history isn’t something the Bearcats have shied away from.
“We bring it up before games. Marc is really good at hyping us up and saying we really have a chance this year,” Rock added. “He makes the statement a lot that we really can play with anybody.”
Rock and Cissell, and honorable mention forward, were just two of a group of six All-MIAA Bearcats. Junior defender Letycia Bonifacio was a first-team pick while senior midfielder Madi McKeever earned a second-team selection. Sophomore forward Teagan Blackburn (third team) and redshirt freshman defender Sydney Mueller (honorable mention were also picked).
And on the heels of what the Bearcats feel was their most complete game of the year, fueled by a hat trick from Rock and a goal and assist from Cissell, they’re motivated to extend their season beyond Friday’s semifinal.
“We have a lot of confidence. We're just a really good team,” Cissell said. “We want this, and I think that we can make it happen.”
