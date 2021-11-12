The Northwest Missouri State soccer team battled the cold, wind and a top 20-ranked Emporia State team in a 2-0 loss Friday in the MIAA Tournament semifinals in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Bearcats, seeded third in the MIAA Tournament, were held to just one shot on goal by No. 2 seed Emporia State, which is ranked 17th in the nation.
Mackenzie Dimarco scored her MIAA-leading 20th goal of the season with 3:03 remaining in the first half for a 1-0 lead at the break.
Gaby Crowell scored on a rebound with 10:06 left for the 2-0 win. The Hornets forced Northwest goalkeeper Ashley Williams into seven saves.
Northwest's nine total shots was the second-lowest output this season. The loss ends a five-game win streak and drops their record to 13-6-1. Emporia State improves to 17-2-1 and will face Central Missouri on Sunday for the MIAA title.
The Bearcats were ranked No. 6 in the this week's NCAA Division II Central Region rankings with the top eight advancing to the postseason.
The 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Selection Show is set for 5 p.m. Monday.
