No. 7-seeded Northwest Missouri State fell 2-0 to No. 2 Emporia State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Tournament on Friday at ESU Pitch.
The Central Regional quarterfinal saw just 16 total shots as the teams battled the cold and wind. The Bearcats (13-7-1) were held without a shot on goal.
Aislinn Hughes notched the first goal of the match at the 17:15 mark. The Hornets took advantage of a throw-in that was knocked around in the box and Hughes tucked it inside the right post for an eventual 1-0 halftime lead.
Northwest had a chance to score the equalizer midway through the second half on a header from Adell Gore, but the shot went wide of the net to the left. Emporia pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 79th minute when Alexis Cole scored her first goal of the season.
Emporia (19-2-1) advances to the second round to take on No. 3 Bemidji State, which defeated Central Oklahoma in penalties.
Northwest finishes the best season in program history with the most wins in a season, the program's best MIAA finish (third) and its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
