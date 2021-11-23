Northwest Missouri State's Letycia Bonifacio and Madi McKeever have been named to the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Women's Soccer All-Central Region teams.
Bonifacio, a junior from Sao Paolo, Brazil, earned first-team all-region honors as a defender. Bonifacio started in all 21 matches for the Bearcats. She netted two goals.
As a first-team honoree, she is now a finalist to be selected for All-American.
McKeever, a senior midfielder, tallied second-team all-region honors after starting all 21 matches and earning four assists.
UCM led the region with four selections, while Minnesota State, Bemidji State, SWOSU and Central Oklahoma each had three honorees.
The All-America teams will be released Tuesday, Dec. 7.
