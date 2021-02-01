No. 3 Northwest Missouri State will travel to face Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rematch of last year's MIAA Tournament Championship game.
The game was rescheduled from earlier in the season due to COVID-19 within Northwest's team.
Northwest (12-1) has won seven straight and 14 on the road entering the matchup. Northwest won all three meetings last year, including a pair of one-possession games. Northwest won the MIAA Tournament with a 78-76 victory in Kansas City. However, three of Northwest's seven losses the past five season have come against Missouri Southern.
The game will feature some of the MIAA's and nation's top players in Northwest's duo of Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins facing off against Missouri Southern All-American Cam Martin.
Martin leads the MIAA in free-throw attempts, scoring, total field goals made and total points, while ranking second in total rebounds and free throws made. Martin is averaging 25.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Hawkins and Hudgins score a combined 40 points per night, while Hawkins adds 8.4 rebounds to Hudgins' 5.9 assists and league-high assist-to-turnover ratio.
Northwest women (4-9) at Missouri Southern (6-8)
The Bearcat women will try to snap a losing streak of three games when they face the Lions at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern has won 18 of the past 20 in the series, with Northwest winning just three times in the past decade.
Senior Carley Turnbull leads Southern with 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore center Madi Stokes has also exploded this season, averaging 11.7 points and 12.1 rebounds with a conference-best 34 blocks.
Freshman Molly Hartnett leads Northwest with 15.1 points, and 2.2 assists per game. She also averages 4.5 rebounds per night. She finished with 22 points in a four-point loss to Central Missouri on Saturday.