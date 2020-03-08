KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to Atlanta and a potential second straight national championship will begin in familiar territory for Northwest Missouri State.
The Bearcats, champions of the MIAA’s regular season and tournament and the nation’s No. 1 team, were named host of the Central Region in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship, set to begin Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.
It’s the fourth consecutive year Northwest will host the regional field of eight, hoping to replicate the success of national championships in 2017 and 2019.
“We’re excited,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said following Sunday’s 78-76 MIAA Tournament Championship win against Missouri Southern. “You know, we’re excited to host the regional and we’re excited to be there and excited to have teams come in. We’ll see how it works, we’ll see what happens.”
For Northwest, playing teams in a win-or-go-home situation won’t come with a new feeling. As the defending national champions and top-ranked team much of the year, the Bearcats have seen all sorts of looks and limitless effort from opponents.
“You take a lot of shots, you know. You take everybody’s best shot for the most part and, for our kids to continue to stay hungry for more — you just (want to) win the championship,” McCollum said. “Hopefully we continue that down the stretch.”
The Central Region field includes three MIAA teams, four squads from the Great American Conference, and one competitor from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Northwest will begin its quest against No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (22-9), a GAC Tournament finalist. It will be just the second meeting between the two squads, as the two met during the 1956-57 season. The matchup will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The final game of the day at 8:30 p.m. will feature No. 4 Northern State, champions of the NSIC, against No. 5 Missouri Southern. The Lions (23-8) finished second in the MIAA Tournament and third during the regular season. The Wolves (26-6) played in the 2018 national championship. The winners of the final two games Saturday will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a regional semifinal.
The second-seeded Southern Nazarene Savage Storm (24-8) appeared in last year’s regional championship and won the GAC regular season, losing in the tournament semis. They will face GAC Tournament champion Henderson State, the seventh seed, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The first game of the regional at noon Saturday features No. 3 Southeastern Oklahoma State (23-8) and No. 6 Rogers State, a runner-up in the MIAA’s regular season and tournament semifinalist in Kansas City. The winners will play in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The regional championship will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Maryville.
The Elite Eight and national semifinals will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, on March 26 and 28.
This year’s national championship game will be held Sunday, April 5, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in coordination with the Division I Final Four, set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Women’s tournament notes
In the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, MIAA Champions Central Missouri claimed the host rights in the Central Region. The field includes No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and MIAA foes in No. 4 Emporia State and No. 7 Fort Hays State.
The Midwest Region will be hosted by Drury, which includes Benton standouts Daejah Bernard and Mia Henderson. Drury won the regional championship a season ago.
The women’s regional tournaments get underway Friday and conclude Monday.