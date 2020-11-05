Northwest Missouri State football’s return to competition this fall has been halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Washburn’s team.
According to a statement from Washburn University, 15 Ichabods tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was something that they've been working towards and something we've been working towards, so it’s a lot of disappointment," Northwest athletic director Andy Peterson told News-Press NOW.
Due to contact tracing and quarantines, Washburn did not have enough players available to compete.
Washburn’s contest at Central Missouri on Nov. 14 is also canceled and no make-up dates will be set.
The Bearcats were slated to compete this Saturday against the Ichabods in the first of two exhibition scrimmages scheduled this fall.
“When you have a situation like this where there was that little shiny thing at the end of the week, or at the end of months of preparation and that shiny thing goes away," Peterson said, "it's a little more impactful than it would be normally to just have a game canceled, because it's really the kind of what they had going for them right now.”
Peterson added the cancelation holds even more weight for the Bearcat community as a whole during these uncertain times amid the pandemic.
“It hurts. It's taking a toll on the mental health of people, folks, not just our athletes, but our coaches and our staff, our fans and our parents and our general students,” Peterson said. “There's campus events, social events, engagement opportunities that we do not have, because of COVID and the risk of it, and it sucks, it's painful. We just, you know, you got to pull your bootstraps up and keep the hope alive and try for the next one.”
Per NCAA resocialization rules, Northwest and its opponents are tested for COVID-19 once per week 72 hours prior to the contest.
Peterson added the football team has done everything the athletic department has asked them to do in order for competition to take place.
“They're staying away from people, they're not going out in the evenings, they're staying out of restaurants. ... They've stayed out of the spotlight so that they aren't as exposed and can't contract,” Peterson said. “They’ve done everything we've asked them to do time and time again. They've had the rug pulled out from underneath them.”
Northwest football now has one scrimmage left in its return to the field in 2020.
The Bearcats are scheduled to host Central Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 21, with a kickoff set for 3 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.