MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 1 Northwest Missouri State men exited the Municipal Auditorium with its fifth-straight MIAA Championship trophy Sunday night, ready to defend its national title the following week. Little did the Bearcats know, they were walking away from their final game of the 2019-20 season.
The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday afternoon because of the spread of COVID-19. That extended to Division II, where Northwest was set to host the Central Region Tournament in Maryville, Missouri, beginning Saturday.
Head coach McCollum walked into Bearcat Arena on Friday morning following the unusual news. A lonely basketball sat beside the recently polished court that was surrounded by empty bleachers. A scene McCollum described as, “eerie.”
“We would’ve liked to have it full and playing against people. I would’ve liked to see it postponed and then really think about a decision, but maybe somebody’s already done that. Just because I think earning that right would be great, but you know, it’s somebody else making the decision that probably knows a lot more than me,” McCollum said.
McCollum said he had a feeling the tournament would get canceled after hearing the NCAA’s decision the night before to eliminate fans at all games. It took McCollum about an hour to figure out what he was going to say to his team, especially the seniors.
Northwest will graduate Ryan Welty, Tyler Dougherty, and Kik Finley this spring. All three won a national title with the team their junior year.
“I think there’s always a time to help the underclassmen understand when you came into this program, you were pretty lucky to be here. You've got good kids in it with a winning attitude and a winning mentality and that was set by the seniors. So making sure they understand how thankful they should be for those seniors and the groundwork they laid is one of the things we really talked about,” McCollum said.
There is no telling when the Bearcats can return to Bearcat Arena for practice since the MIAA has suspended all intercollegiate athletics indefinitely.
“The kids need a break from me, probably,” McCollum laughed. “It’s a good thing for them to have a break.”
McCollum plans to fish, spend time with family, and catch up on sleep during his longer than usual postseason.
“That's part of this whole dynamic is understanding that we need to make sure we are careful so everybody is safe, yet you want to live. You get so fearful of things you forget that there’s a living piece to it too,” McCollum said.
The team hopes to have a postseason banquet in the near future.
Northwest Missouri State Director of Athletics Andy Peterson shared his sorrow Thursday regarding the tournament cancellation and the MIAA suspension.
“There is tremendous sadness we have for our student-athletes and coaches, '' Peterson said in the statement. “We also understand the situation at hand with the coronavirus and taking an abundance of caution to protect the health of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is necessary.”