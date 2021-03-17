There were moments filled with doubt for the Bearcats on Tuesday in the Central Region Championship, even head coach Ben McCollum admitted to it.
"There's some of that thought of losing that creeped in there," McCollum said. "When you are down that much, it was a pretty low chance at that point.”
Facing an 11-point deficit against Northern State with three minutes to play, the Bearcats needed some heroics.
Just as Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins displayed his back-to-back MIAA Player of the Year capabilities, alongside him two true freshmen came off the bench to step up for the team: Byron Alexander and Isaiah Jackson.
“Both of them are phenomenal,” McCollum said after the Bearcats clinched the regional championship in overtime fashion to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.
After Hudgins knocked down a step-back three-pointer with less than five seconds left to tie the game at 79-79, the Wolves inbounded the ball in hopes of regaining the lead.
Instead, Jackson and Diego Bernard forced a turnover, with Jackson almost making a fast break layup before buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
“With our group and our heart they've proven there's a chance. They just believed. I don't know if I've seen many comebacks like that in any game,” McCollum said.
And even before the extra period, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player competed on the hardwood with gusto.
Alexander finished with a career-high 21 points, going 6-for-6 from the field and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Shooting a perfect 10-of-10 from the field, he averaged 14.5 points in two NCAA Tournament games.
“Byron’s really grown into his role and really bought into it, where he’s really difficult to defend. He cuts so much and it’s so difficult because people will help off of him and then he’s all of a sudden cutting and he’s a great finisher,” McCollum said.
As for Jackson, he finished with four points, shooting 100% from the field (1-of-1) and the free throw line (2-of-2), which featured a fast break layup at the end of overtime to secure Northwest’s 91-86 victory.
“To be able to come in when Diego got in foul trouble, that’s tough,” McCollum said with a chuckle, “for a true freshman to come in against a team like that.”
Rising to the challenge when the Bearcats need it most, McCollum added both freshmen played more minutes in the contest for a reason.
“I think defensively they’re both so good. I think for our program, if you can really move your feet defensively, you got a chance to get on the floor,” McCollum said.
With a comeback win to keep Northwest's national title run alive, the MIAA Coach of the Year took the attention away from him and instead credited the victory to the Bearcats embracing their first-year players.
“It says a lot about them and it says a lot about our older guys, they bring them along, they believe in them. They talk to them. They led the way. It was a player-led victory,” McCollum said.
No. 2-seeded Northwest tips off against No. 7 seed West Liberty (W. Va.) in the Elite Eight quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana.
