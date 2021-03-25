EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Upon approaching the post-game microphone, Northwest Missouri State junior Diego Bernard had zero clue of his stat line.
The Lafayette grad finished one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double, though his defense on one of the nation’s elite scorers played just as big of a role in a 77-46 win in the NCAA Division II semifinal Thursday at the Ford Center.
“I was just trying to get the win. I don’t even know my stat line,” Bernard said with a laugh. “As long as we’re playing on Saturday.”
Bernard scored 10 points while adding nine rebounds and seven assists in his second appearance in the Elite Eight. Defensively, he was tasked with guarding Jaized Lottle much of the night, trying to stop the seventh-leading scorer in the nation at 25 points per game.
Lottie was held to 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting without a made 3-pointer. Bernard, who stayed out of foul trouble and played 36 minutes, held Lottie to six first-half points.
“Defensively, we were really locked in,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We didn’t put our game plan in until about 4 o’clock because we wanted to make sure we had it right.
“It’s a team effort, but Diego defensively is just elite, just engaged and brings a different level of intensity.”
Northwest (27-2) senior Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 20 points, adding 11 rebounds and four assists. The Bearcats assisted on 16 of their 28 field goals.
Northwest set the tone early with a 7-0 run in the opening three minutes to force Flagler into a timeout.
Flagler stormed back with a 9-2 run to get within one, though Northwest would dominate the remainder of the half.
The Bearcats went on a 28-7 spurt to grow a 38-16 lead. The half ended with a putback dunk by Diego Bernard as the buzzer sounded.
The Bearcats assisted on nine of their 15 makes in the first half and made seven 3-pointers, powered by 13 points from Ryan Hawkins and 11 from Luke Waters.
Flagler was limited to 18 first-half shots, 13 fewer than Northwest.
“They put so much pressure on you offensively,” Flagler coach Chad Warner said. “The pressure they put on you to get stops puts pressure on your offense. I’ve never seen a play that makes the right play that many times.”
Northwest opened the second half with a 6-0 run to grow the lead to 22, and it never dipped below 18 the rest of the way. The Bearcats led by as much as 35, and their 31-point victory is the largest in a national semifinal.
“That may be the best basketball team I have coached against,” Warner said. “They were so prepared. Hats off to them. That’s what we needed to see. We’re not there yet.”
Luke Waters, who was tasked with playing more minutes without six man Byron Alexander, scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Trevor Hudgins added 13 points.
Northwest advances to the NCAA Division II national championship to try and defend their 2019 title at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS 30 KCJO to meet No. 1 West Texas A&M.
“We’ll make sure we’re as prepared as we can be,” McCollum said. “They’re elite. They’re really good.”
