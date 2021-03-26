Following one of his first weeks of being a true adult, working a new full-time job, Ryan Welty is on the road.
The 2020 Northwest grad packed up his Ford Fusion Friday evening and set off on a solo six-hour car ride from his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, to Evansville, Indiana. It’s a trip he made with the Bearcats in 2019 and one he hoped to repeat a season ago.
On March 12, 2020, that opportunity was taken away.
“I remember that day like it was yesterday,” Welty recalls.
Within 48 hours of the start of the NCAA Division II Central Region, a night after watching coronavirus shake the NBA and lead to the postponement of its season, the No. 1 Northwest men took to their practice floor.
“I kind of knew of the possibility the NCAA Tournament was gonna be canceled,” Welty said. “Going into that practice, we were all joking around like, this might be our last practice, let’s get after it.”
As practice got underway, an NCAA official approached Ben McCollum.
“That’s when I knew it was over,” Welty said.
McCollum was informed in that conversation that the postseason would not take place due to COVID-19.
Four days after winning the MIAA Tournament, in pursuit of becoming the first team to defend a national title in more than 20 years, the chance was ripped away.
“It was tough to comprehend. I remember those first few weeks I was like, what do I do with myself,” Welty said. “It was a rough couple of weeks to digest what just happened.”
While he won’t be on the floor, Welty will be part of a contingency of Northwest fans and former players alike in Evansville to watch the Bearcats try to make history.
One year after seniors Welty, Tyler Dougherty and Kirk Finley didn’t get a say in how their careers would end, they will all watch the game one way or another. It’s a small pain that will always be held onto.
“You kinda take those moments for granted,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “Having that opportunity taken from them last year makes your heart hurt for them”
For McCollum, he said the loss of a postseason went away rather quickly. He found his release in fishing around northwest Missouri.
“The crappie didn’t have any COVID, so I was out there,” he joked.
But it doesn’t mean there wasn’t hurt in not getting to send off some of the foundations of the powerhouse in Division II in a proper fashion.
“We wanted to do it, but there’s certain things in life you can’t control, and that’s one of them,” McCollum said. “I felt for Ryan Welty, Kirk Finley and Tyler Dougherty more than our other guys because they put a lot of work into getting to that point. They weren’t able to go out one way or another.
“I’d rather go out with a loss than not being able to play at all.”
That sentiment rang true for Welty, who still remains active in the program, whether it’s taking part in group texts, visiting games in-person or following along from home as much as possible.
“There’s so many ‘what ifs’ not being able to finish the season. I’d much rather have lost knowing that I went out there on the floor with the rest of the guys,” Welty said.
For those who lost that chance at a third national championship ring to go alongside titles in ‘17 and ‘19, simply watching the alma mater has helped wipe away a sour taste. It’s the same unselfish style that they were a part of; Welty admits to watching Northwest’s ‘perfect possession’ from the Final Four that went viral maybe a half-dozen times Friday alone.
For a chance to watch those who are filling his void complete the double dip is something Welty couldn’t pass on.
“I wouldn’t miss this for the world to be honest with you,” he said, even mentioning budding friendships with new freshmen he never met before.
Welty, who played major roles in Northwest’s first two championships, admitted this year would be Northwest’s most impressive title run. It would be done in a loaded conference and regional amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19, noting the added help bench players like Jaran Richman and Mitch Mascari provide.
Welty doesn’t expect or want his former teammates playing for those who didn’t get a chance at a repeat.
To current Bearcats chasing just the fourth repeat in Division II history, and the first since before any current players were born in ‘93 and ‘94, it’s just a chance to continue what they built.
“They were part of the foundation for this culture,” Hawkins said. “We’ve gotta keep going for the work they put in for four or five years and make sure we’re holding up our end of the deal for them.”
