Another dominant win and a struggle by No. 1 West Florida wasn't enough to earn any consideration as the nation's top team for Northwest Missouri State.
The Bearcats (4-0) remained No. 2 in the AFCA Division II Top 25 released Monday behind the 2020 champions, who received all 30 first-place votes. West Florida (5-0) trailed Delta State by multiple scores much of the game Saturday before a late win, and Northwest controlled a 30-7 win against Missouri Western.
Nebraska-Kearney (4-1) fell from No. 12 to 22 after a 42-35 loss to Fort Hays State. The Lopers led the Tigers by 21 late in the third and will try to bounce back Saturday against the Griffons.
Pittsburg State (4-1) received votes ahead of Saturday's trip to Maryville. Washburn is no longer receiving votes after falling to Emporia State.
