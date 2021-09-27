Northwest Missouri State will come to Spratt Stadium on Saturday as the No. 2 team in Division II football.
The Bearcats (3-0) remained second in the nation in Monday’s AFCA Coaches Top 25. The Bearcats only trail 2019 champion West Florida, which has received all 30 first-place votes.
Nebraska-Kearney (4-0) moved up four spots to No. 12 after a last-second win against winless Central Missouri.
Washburn, which defeated Western 47-41 on Saturday, and Pittsburg State also received votes.
