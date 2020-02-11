MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the previous four seasons, Northwest basketball has lost a total of six times, with three of those defeats coming against Missouri Southern.
Now the two squads meet again, as the No. 1 Bearcats (22-1 overall, 12-1 MIAA) put their 14-game win streak to the test against the Lions this week.
Head coach Ben McCollum, who has been at the helm for 10 years, insisted the No. 14-ranked Lions (18-4 overall, 11-2 MIAA) always provide a tough test because the two squads meet the same expectations.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily a specific match-up thing or anything like that, it’s just that they’re good,” McCollum said. “So we’re going to need to make sure we’re at our best in order to beat them down there.”
One matchup the Bearcats are looking out for is Lions’ center Cam Martin, a 6-foot-9 junior averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game.
Junior forward Ryan Hawkins said Martin’s skills at the big man position impacts the court.
“Big body. Plays hard. Plays very tough down low and I think we just got to fly around defensively and just be active on him and not let him catch it where he wants to catch it,” Hawkins said.
Continued success, however, is nothing new to the Bearcats, especially when it comes to offense.
Over its last five games, Northwest is shooting 56.4% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range.
The Bearcats enter the contest averaging 88.4 points per game, while giving up only 60.2.
And while McCollum said the squad’s defense has been good enough to win games, he added it’s not quite at its peak yet.
“We’ve cleaned it up a lot. We’ve allowed less feel and I think that’s helping our guys understand where things are supposed to come, and different coverages,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats now hope for a final week of success on the road before ending with three of four at home as they look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the MIAA tournament come early March.
“You don’t have to have your home crowd behind you ... you gotta find that internal energy and kind of use that and use your teammates and thrive off of each other,” Hawkins said.
Northwest squares off against Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.