MARYVILLE, Mo. — Following the throttling of Nebraska-Kearney, the Bearcats have found their identity.
“It was probably the most complete game that I've been a part of at Northwest since 2016,” Northwest Missouri State head football coach Rich Wright said.
What was supposed to be a battle for command of the MIAA race last Saturday turned into a dismantling, as No. 6-ranked Northwest routed No. 25-ranked Nebraska-Kearney to take the league’s top spot.
Wright said it was indicative in part to having players return to full health, including sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee, who nursed an ankle sprain for nearly four weeks.
“He is a tough kid,” Wright said. “Initially with the ankle sprain he had, I went to the complex on Sunday and was told that it would be four weeks before he would play. And he never missed a game. With the situation we had going on with Braden (Wright), we needed to find a way. He is a tough, gritty kid, and he competed every week. Now that he is healthy, it is a lot of fun to watch.”
Hohensee passed for 270 yards, going 14-of-18 with three touchdowns. Plus, he rushed for 68 yards and one score to earn the MIAA's football offensive athlete of the week.
Wright said the performance versus the Lopers, which saw Northwest eclipse 600 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week, provides a glimpse of what the offense under Todd Sturdy can do down the stretch of the season.
“Our offense changes exponentially when you have a quarterback that can run the football and have the threat of that, whether that be breaking out of the pocket when it goes bad, whether it be rolling out and throwing the ball and not having to stand in the pocket and obviously then the running piece, so that's just in his wheelhouse,” Wright said. “It really is for our top two guys in both their wheelhouses.”
The Bearcats (7-1) now turn their attention to their final road trip of the season, facing Missouri Southern (3-6) in Joplin, Missouri.
With junior quarterback Braden Wright also back and healthy, Rich Wright said the plan on Saturday is play them both.
“I can't prognosticate what you're going to see the rest of the season. I can tell you what you're going to see this week, and yes, you'll see both,” Wright said. “They're both very good football players and both deserving, and we just got to feel our way through this.”
Northwest has moved up to No. 4 in the latest set of regional NCAA Division II Super Region III rankings as the team eyes the playoffs and looks to return to their first national championship since 2016.
But according to the Bearcats, they’ve already begun the playoffs.
After falling to Washburn on the road for their first and only loss so far this season, Wright was upfront with his players.
Wright said, “I laid it out to them and I didn't sugarcoat it. I said, ‘Our playoffs start now.’ I said, ‘If you lose another football game during the regular season, you lose all control of your destiny.' So there's only one way to secure that you're going to win a conference championship and get to the national playoffs, and that's to win out. Now we've done that for two weeks and we've got two more tests before we can say, ‘Mission accomplished.’”
As the Bearcats prepare to face Missouri Southern and Emporia State down the stretch of the regular season, they will look to clinch the program’s 31st conference crown.
After hearing Wright's call to action, Northwest senior linebacker Brody Buck said that was the wake-up call the team needed.
“All year, we heard that we're just such a talented team,” Buck said. “Then we lost a football game against Washburn, and it kind of woke us up and we kind of realize that, it's not going to be handed to us. It’s still going to take work. I think coach did a good job of just rallying the troops and getting us back on track and getting us more focused to where a game like Kearney, we have our full attention on Kearney and we're firing on all cylinders.”
No. 1 Northwest basketball opens season
The preseason No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team will begin its 2021-22 season at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Bearcats will play their season opener Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against No. 15-ranked Northern State. Northwest will take on No. 21-ranked Seattle Pacific on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest volleyball continues to rise
Yet another three-match week awaits the No. 5-ranked Northwest volleyball team with all three matches taking place in Bearcat Arena.
Northwest (19-4 overall, 12-3 MIAA) will entertain a trio of opponents in Bearcat Arena. The action will get underway Wednesday with a makeup match against the Missouri Southern Lions (3-22 overall, 0-15 MIAA). Friday will bring Central Oklahoma (18-7 overall, 11-6 MIAA) to town for a 5 p.m. start. The Bearcats will wrap up the week's action with a Saturday 2 p.m. match against Newman (9-14 overall, 5-12 MIAA).
Bearcat soccer draws No. 3 seed in MIAA tournament
The Northwest women's soccer team has qualified for the MIAA tournament for the fourth time since 2011. This will be the first time since 2011 that the Bearcats will host the quarterfinal match.
Northwest will host Washburn at Bearcat Pitch for a 1 p.m. kickoff as the No. 3 seed.
All quarterfinal games will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 while semifinals will be on Friday, Nov. 12. The championship game is set for Sunday, Nov. 14.
The Bearcats finished a record-setting regular season 12-5-1 overall and 8-2-1 in conference play.
