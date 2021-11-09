MARYVILLE, Mo. — One year ago, Northwest Missouri State football watched as teams across the NFL, Division I and high school levels competed amid the pandemic.
With the cancellation of their season last fall, the Bearcats did what they could, from the team collectively hitting the practice field to seniors holding out hope on having one more opportunity to play.
“That was a difficult conversation last fall,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “There are a lot of tough decisions. I mean, for the vast majority of my guys, the NFL isn't the next step.”
The Bearcats returned to the gridiron this fall, led by what Wright calls a group of ‘super seniors’ who wanted to fulfill their last chance to compete in college.
Now behind a three-game win streak, the Bearcats (8-1) are on the heels of their regular season finale versus Emporia State (6-4). Northwest looks to clinch the program’s 31st MIAA title with a win, and Wright said it will mean more with this senior class at the helm.
“For this big of a group of kids to in essence put their lives on hold for a year, to try and come back and have an opportunity to do this is special and to have the chance Saturday to finish that first major objective that we set out to accomplish is a lot of fun,” Wright said.
The Bearcats have claimed six of the last seven MIAA regular season titles, but haven’t won it outright since 2016.
“It’ll be fun,” Northwest senior Drew Dostal said. “We haven't been able to take it home for ourselves. So it's always good to be selfish sometimes.”
The title will be special for Wright, too.
A victory would mark his third regular season crown since taking over the program four years ago, but it also would be his first outright title. Wright believes, though, it’s a credit to his players.
“It's more about it's more about these guys, and the accomplishments that they set out for. They just kind of pull me along for the ride, so to speak,” Wright said. “They'll hand the trophy to me first, but you'll watch I pretty quickly hand it off to the people whose hands it really belongs in. And that's our players, and particularly this senior class. So hopefully we can get that goal accomplished this weekend.”
Kickoff between Northwest and Emporia State is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
Northwest ready for Central Region Challenge
The No. 1-ranked Northwest men's basketball team (2-0 overall) will head to Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium for the 2021 Central Region Challenge. Northwest will take on Sioux Falls on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
The Bearcats will then face Arkansas-Monticello on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.
Soccer takes aim at MIAA Tournament title in Warrensburg
The No. 3-seeded Northwest women's soccer team will travel to Warrensburg on Friday for the semifinals of the 2021 MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats (13-5-1) will take their program-best five-match winning streak into a semifinal matchup with the Emporia State Hornets (16-2-1).
Kick is set for 12 p.m. at the South Recreation Complex. The winner of the Northwest-ESU matchup will face the winner of the No. 1-seeded Central Missouri vs. No. 4-seeded Central Oklahoma match on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bearcat cross country heads to nationals
Northwest junior Jacob Nkamasiai will represent the Bearcat cross country team at the NCAA Division II National Championship meet on Nov. 20.
The 2021 championship meets will be held in Saint Leo, Florida, at The Abbey Course. Saint Leo University and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as the hosts. The women's race will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET), followed by the men's race at 9:45 a.m. (ET). A live web stream of the championship meets will be shown on www.NCAA.com.
Northwest volleyball closes out season
Northwest junior Rachel Sturdevant has been honored as this week's MIAA volleyball offensive player of the week. The Bearcats (22-4 overall, 15-3 MIAA) cruised through the past week by scoring three consecutive 3-0 sweeps over Missouri Southern, Central Oklahoma and Newman. Northwest will close out the regular season this week with road trips to Emporia State (Friday, 6 p.m.) and to Washburn (Saturday, 6 p.m.).
