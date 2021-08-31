The winningest NCAA Division II program of the decade, Northwest football returns to the gridiron more than ready to face conference foes.
“The MIAA is top level competition. We do get everyone's best shot week in and week out, and some people would look at that as a burden, but we really do embrace it here,” Northwest junior Zach Howard said.
It’s no secret the Bearcats have risen to become a powerhouse not only in the MIAA, but across Division II, in recent years.
Owning an NCAA Division II playoff record of 50 victories, Northwest is only the fourth NCAA school with 50 or more all-time playoff wins.
The other current members of the MIAA have won a combined 40 playoff games.
The Bearcat have played in the national championship game 10 times in the last 21, capturing six titles – the most national titles by any Division II program.
The Bearcats have also claimed six of the last seven MIAA crowns, two of them coming under head coach Rich Wright, who believes the conference’s quality of opponents sets up the team toward winning ways.
“It's that totality of depth amongst the conference that I think prepares you well. If you can run the gauntlet and make it through the league schedule, that sets you up to have some success in the playoffs and that's been the case, shoot since I've been back since 2004,” Wright said.
Northwest hits the road to take on Fort Hays on Thursday to open the 2021 season, and Wright feels prepared to do what the Bearcats do best year in and year out.
“Different teams emerge in different years but if you make it through this league and end up with a good enough record to get to the playoffs, usually you have an opportunity to make some noise,” Wright said.
Northwest heads to Sunshine State to open volleyball season
The No. 17-ranked Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team will begin its 2021 season in the Sunshine State.
The Bearcats are slated to take on four opponents in the Courtyard by Marriott Volleyball Classic hosted by the University of Tampa.
Northwest will match up against Augustana at 11:45 a.m. and Ashland at 4:15 p.m. on Friday. The Bearcats will take on Illinois-Springfield at 9:30 a.m. and Tampa at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Bearcat runners prep for season
The Bearcats will open their first season in two years by hosting the Bearcat Open on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Donaldson Park in Maryville.
The Northwest men were slated second in the MIAA coaches poll, while the Bearcat women were picked sixth in the poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.