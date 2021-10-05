MARYVILLE, Mo. — It doesn’t take long to recognize Al McKeller’s talent.
“I just try to show everybody everything,” McKeller said.
From stiff arms to high hurdles, the Northwest Missouri State senior running back has shown why he’s a nightmare to defenses across the MIAA.
“He makes my life a lot easier,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said of McKeller after the Bearcats’ win against Missouri Western last Saturday.
“For as good of a football player he is, he's a better kid, and we've really enjoyed having him be a part of the Bearcat family.”
Transferring to Northwest from the University of Indianapolis in August, the senior running back joined a room that didn’t feature a returner from the 2019 season, but he quickly made his mark.
With what he calls his “rough” style of running, McKeller now leads the Bearcats and MIAA in rushing 576 yards on the ground to go along with five touchdowns.
“I don't feel it out at the beginning, but I try to power up each quarter like I don't give them my all and then work down,” McKeller said. “I kind of work myself up throughout the game to make it hard on the defense.”
He averages 144 rushing yards per game, holding the conference’s top spot over Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis (128.6), and McKeller’s ability to elevate his performance throughout contests hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Against Missouri Western, McKeller had a total of 57 rushing yards and one score entering halftime, and he ultimately finished with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
“In the first half, he didn't bust one off, right? But it's kind of like being in a heavyweight fight because you're getting punched, you're getting punched, you're getting punched, and then in the second half, he kind of saw the damage that got inflicted and his yards started to really go up and he played a tremendous football game,” Wright said.
Usually after a game, Twitter is full of praises for the star running back.
McKeller, though, has his own usual response for the compliments by saying he’s got “more in the tank.”
“Whatever I need to do or whatever we need to do to help the team win is what I'm going to do. So if I don't have to run nobody over I won’t, but if I need to I will,” McKeller said with a smile. “So when I just say there’s more in the tank, I just don't get complacent or happy about what I did because we got a long way to go.”
As the two-time Harlon Hill candidate continues to chase excellence, life’s unpredictability serves as his motivation.
“Having all the glory and then having none; something as simple as being injured. Like yes, I had a great game last week and then I could be injured this week and not play so just take every day the same day, from practicing to games,” McKeller said. “I practice the same way I play because it could be taken away from me at any time, so that's what I mean by don't get complacent.”
The No. 2-ranked, unbeaten Bearcats (4-0) host Pittsburg State (4-1) this Saturday at Bearcat Stadium, with a kickoff set for 1:10 p.m.
Bearcat volleyball on the rise
No. 10 Northwest volleyball produced a program-defining four-set victory over No. 14-ranked Nebraska-Kearney last Friday. The Bearcats ended a 14-match losing skid to the Lopers, giving Northwest its first win over UNK since Oct. 27, 1990.
The Bearcats (11-2) also breezed to a three-set win over Fort Hays State last Saturday. Junior Kelsey Havel earned offensive athlete of the week honors, while sophomore Alyssa Rezac tallied setter of the week accolades. Northwest hits the road again next weekend with matches at Newman and Central Oklahoma.
Odds and ends
Northwest junior Franco Oliva took second-place honors in singles at the 2021 ITA Central Region Championships on Sunday. Oliva, who won the 2018 ITA Central Region singles title, came up one victory short of claiming his second region championship… Northwest women's golf team placed 11th at the 2021 Grace Shin Invitational. The team score of 628 is the lowest two-round total by a Northwest squad since 626 in the Augustana Invitational (Sept. 29-30, 2018)… Northwest cross country returns to action Saturday, Oct. 9 at the FHSU Tiger Open in Victoria, Kan. At 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.