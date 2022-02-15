MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins continues to rack up the honors.
The Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee announced Tuesday that Hudgins has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List.
The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball.
This marks the sixth year for the award. Past winners include Hudgins’ former teammate Justin Pitts in 2017.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said Pitts challenged Hudgins to become a better player as a redshirt freshman, in turn guiding Hudgins and the team to clinching three national titles in five years.
McCollum said, “Overtime in our program because we demand them to be good every day in practice, that habit carries over to where they can sustain that high level of intensity.”
Hudgins leads the nation in three-point field goals made (123), three-point field goals made per game (4.73) and in three-point field goals attempted (286).
Hudgins was the first NCAA men’s basketball player at any level to reach 100 made three-pointers this season.
He is the only NCAA men’s basketball player this season to have made at least 11 three-pointers in three different games.
Hudgins has secured his third 600-plus scoring season for the Bearcats, recording 639 points so far this season.
The junior point guard ranks as the second-highest active scorer in all of NCAA men’s basketball with 2,571 points.
The list will be reduced to the top 25 players on March 15. The finalists for this year’s award will be announced on April 2, followed by the winner being crowned April 4.
No. 7-ranked Northwest (23-3 overall, 16-2 MIAA) returns to Bearcat Arena this week following a four-game stretch of road contests.
The Bearcats face Emporia State (18-6 overall, 13-5 MIAA) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday meeting with Washburn (15-9 overall, 12-6 MIAA) at 3:30 p.m.
Northwest women clinch spot in MIAA Tournament
Northwest women’s basketball has clinched a spot as one of the 10 teams that will compete in the 2022 MIAA Tournament set for March 2 to March 6 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The top six seeds receive byes into the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing in the seven, eight, nine and 10 spots will play in Kansas City to reach the quarterfinals.
The Bearcats (15-9 overall, 10-8 MIAA) are set for a pair of pivotal home conference matchups that will go a long way toward seeding for the MIAA Tournament.
Northwest will take on Emporia State (12-11 overall, 7-10 MIAA) Thursday at 5:30 p.m., followed by Washburn (12-11 overall, 10-7 MIAA) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
Bearcats look for tune-up at last chance meet Friday in Hughes
The Northwest indoor track and field teams will have one more tune-up prior to next week’s MIAA Championships meet.
The Bearcats will play host to a Last Chance Invite that will essentially be a dual between Northwest and Missouri Western on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hughes Fieldhouse.
The Bearcat women’s team is ranked No. 14 in the USTFCCCA’s Track & Field Rating Index.
Baseball to take part in MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin
The Northwest baseball team will take part in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin, Missouri this week.
Northwest (3-4 overall) is scheduled to play three games in the event beginning Friday at 4 p.m. vs. Truman State. Northwest will square off against Illinois-Springfield on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by a Sunday finale against Quincy at 10 a.m.
Softball heads to ESU Classic for six contests
The Northwest Missouri State softball team will work a little closer to home this weekend as the team travels to Emporia, Kansas for the 2022 Emporia State Softball Classic.
The Bearcats (1-8 overall) are scheduled to play six games in the event. Northwest will play Missouri St.-Louis (Fri., 10 a.m.), Minnesota State (Fri., 2:30 p.m.), Quincy (Sat., 10 a.m.), Truman State (Sat., 2:30 p.m.), Minnesota-Duluth (Sun., 9:15 a.m.) and Wayne State (Sun., 11:30 a.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.