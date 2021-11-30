MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since taking over at the helm in March 2018, Austin Meyer has guided his program to yet another level of success.
“I’m pretty confident right now. We got a lot of work to do, but I think from a non-conference standpoint, we had a solid schedule,” Meyer said.’
After its first and only loss of the season against Southwest Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball now rides the program’s longest win streak of four games since winning five in a row to start the 2016-17 season.
Northwest sophomore Jayna Green said despite losing their season opener, the team’s early success is emblematic of their potential this season.
“We came out so well. So we had that glance of what we can do and how good we can be,” Green said. “So I think that ... as we keep going through games, we'll learn from each other, we'll learn from mistakes, and we'll keep getting better.”
Coming off their most recent 65-62 victory over Winona State in Topeka, Kansas, Meyer said it marked his team’s best offensive performance in a half to date.
Northwest freshman Peyton Kelderman scored a season-high 16 points and tallied four three-pointers, while sophomore Paityn Rau scored all 12 of her points in the first half and senior Mallory McConkey finished with 14 points.
“Hopefully we can continue to build on that and just be be a little more consistent on that end of the floor and just keep improving,” Meyer said.
Another area of marked improvement for the Bearcats came in the rebounding department, with Northwest winning the rebounding battle versus the Warriors 24-21.
“We didn't give up one offensive rebound against Winona State on Saturday. That was a huge step for us just because they were a big team. A team coming in 4-0, that was pretty good on the glass,” Meyer said.
After redshirt freshman Emma Atwood went down with an injury in the team’s first game of the season, both Meyer and Green said the Bearcats stepped up and learned how to evolve without one of their leaders.
“When it happened, it's like, everyone went quiet and like the whole gym was silent. Everyone's like, ‘Why is this happening?’ But (Meyer) kind of brought us together and was like, ‘We can't put our heads down. What would she want us to do? She would want us to play.’ And I think we've responded really well since,” Green said.
The Northwest women have overcome tough tests to start the season, including the prospect of 18 players on their roster vying for playing time.
But behind their close bonds, Green believes they’re prepared to tip off MIAA play.
“Despite how many of us there are, I don't think I've been on a team that felt closer,” Green said. “Everyone's bought in so well. Even with all our redshirts, everyone has the same goal and everyone cares so much about what we're doing and it's not like ‘Me, me me.’ It's like, ‘Let's just win, and see where things go.’”
The Bearcats host Northeastern State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Rogers State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Northwest men will follow at 7:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Northwest football faces familiar foe in quarterfinals
The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team (11-1) travels to No. 1-ranked Ferris State University (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
For the third straight time, Northwest and Ferris State will meet in the Super Region Three title game.
Saturday's contest will mark the fourth all-time meeting between Northwest and Ferris State.
Kick is set for noon in Big Rapids, Michigan, at Top Taggart Field.
Bearcat volleyball aims for Central Region title
The Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team looks to capture the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament crown beginning Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Bearcats, ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Top 25 and seeded No. 3 in the NCAA Central Region Tournament, will meet a familiar foe in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Northwest will begin action Thursday at noon against No. 6-seeded Nebraska-Kearney at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The winner of the NCAA Central Region Tournament will advance to the Elite Eight set for Dec. 9 through 11 in Tampa, Florida.
