MARYVILLE, Mo. — Riding a six-game win streak, Northwest Missouri State women's basketball is off to its best start in 15 years.
The Bearcats beat Northeastern State and Rogers State to open up conference play last week, improving to a 6-1 record.
It marks the the best start to a season since the 2006-07 season, when the program began the year by winning eight of their first nine games.
“It’s been really special. We have a great group this year. We all get along super well. It is a family. We support each other, we're there for each other, the highs and the lows. So to have the wins and kind of get some accomplishments for all of our hard work. It's been awesome,” Northwest freshman Jillian Fleming said.
After losing the season opener to Southwest Minnesota State, Northwest has won every game since, and head coach Austin Meyer said it’s a testament to the turnaround of the program.
“I think when you're trying to turn a corner and trying to win, I think you just you need it to happen,” Meyer said. “The more you win games, the more the confidence goes up, and the kids start to recognize, like, ‘Hey, we can be pretty good.’”
Northwest's current six-game win streak is the longest for a Bearcat team since an 11-game win streak in the 2010-11 season.
In her second season with the team, Fleming joined the program to be part of this winning culture.
“When I was on my visit, the goals that they were setting for themselves, I could tell the program was going to go in the right direction and (Meyer) was going to do everything you could to get the program going in the right way,” Fleming said.
In his fourth season at the helm, Meyer took over a team that had gone 5-22 in the 2017-18 season.
Since then, the Northwest basketball alum has steadily guided his team towards winning ways.
Even with the challenge of rostering 18 players on the team this year, Meyer believes the team has adapted well.
“It's a good challenge because it means you're better if you're deeper and you got more kids that can play,” Meyer said. “It can be tough because we understand everybody wants to play 30 minutes and this and that, but it's a team game and I think our kids have done a good job of buying into that.”
The Bearcats now prepare to compete in their first MIAA road games, and Meyer wants to keep their early season success going.
“We keep saying — we got to recognize how good we are, but also how much better we need to get, to get to where we want to get to in this league when you know, especially with the games we have coming up, you're going on the road, you … start playing the top teams in the league, things like that,” Meyer said. “We got a lot of work to do, but it's a good start.”
The Bearcats face Lincoln on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Central Missouri on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The No. 2-ranked men will follow on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest's Kirchhoefer, Rezac claim AVCA All-America honors
For the first time in program history, the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team has two American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-America selections.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer and sophomore setter Alyssa Rezac were each recognized for their play during the 2021 season as AVCA All-America picks.
Kirchhoefer earned second-team AVCA All-America status, while Rezac tallied honorable mention AVCA All-America honors.
Bearcats begin indoor season strong at Mel Tjeerdsma Classic
The Northwest Missouri State indoor track and field squad got their 2021-22 season off to a strong start with the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic held in the Hughes Fieldhouse.
Chloe Saenz tied for the seventh-best time (7.72) in school history in the 60m dash.
Luisarys Toledo produced an NCAA Div. II provisional qualifying performance with a clocking of 55.63 in the 400m dash, which placed her first in the meet. It is the third-best time in school history.
Tiffany Hughes moved up to No. 9 on the Northwest all-time 400m list with a time of 57.37 on Saturday.
Caroline Cunningham, coming off a strong cross country season, transitioned nicely to the track with an NCAA Div. II provisional qualifying time of 17:15.09 in the 5,000m run. Her time on Saturday ranks as the second-best clocking in school history in the indoor 5,000 meter race.
Sarah Prickett captured the 60-meter hurdle crown at the meet with a time of 8.89, which ties for No. 4 on Northwest's all-time chart.
The quartet of Chloe Saenz, Jaedy Commins, Tiffany Hughey and Luisarys Toledo smashed the school record in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:46.53. The time is also an NCAA Div. II provisional qualifying mark. The previous school record was held by Jordan Hammond, Hiba Mahgoub, Mercedes Isaacson-Cover and Addie Palser at 3:48.40 (set Feb. 22, 2019).
Jada Shanklin took home the women's high jump title. Shanklin had a personal record of 5'9.25 (1.76m) that took her way past the NCAA Div. II provisional jump mark of 1.67m. Shanklin's jump was also a meet record.
In the men's high jump, Blake Morgan tied the meet record and provisionally-qualified with a jump of 6'9.5" (2.07m). Morgan also took first place in the high jump.
Northwest set a pair of school records in the 300 dash as Chloe Saenz (women's) and Prince Griffin (men's) captured first place in the event. Saenz ran in a time of 39.80, while Griffin clocked in at 34.62.
Bailey Blake ran the second-fastest 600 time in school history as she won Saturday's race in a time of 1:35.89. Moe Bianchi tallied the ninth-best time in program history with a clocking of 1:40.77, as she placed fourth in the race.
In the men’s 600 race, Northwest’s Federico Crisci took second with a time of 1:20.82 and Jake Norris placed fourth as he crossed the line at 1:21.94. Crisci’s time ranks No. 2 on Northwest’s all-time list, while Norris’s clocking is the fourth-best in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.