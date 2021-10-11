MARYVILLE, Mo. — With a perfect 6-0 road mark and another top-10 ranking, No. 9 Northwest volleyball continues to impress.
The Bearcats moved up a slot to ninth in this week’s AVCA Top 25 poll, marking the fifth time in program history that the Bearcats have been ranked among the top-10 teams in the country.
This comes as Northwest surges through the MIAA, earning road wins over Newman and Central Oklahoma this past weekend.
Entering the UCO match having lost all six of their previous contests in Edmond versus the Bronchos, Northwest head coach Amy Woerth said the victory showcases her team’s grit.
“To be able to grind out and get those wins when no one thinks you can do it I think has a lot to do with the character of this team,” Woerth said.
The Bearcats own a 6-1 mark in league play and an overall 13-2 record, moving their win streak to six in a row.
Northwest’s efforts on the road produced two athlete of the week honors. Northwest junior Hannah Koechl secured defensive athlete of the week honors, while sophomore Alyssa Rezac earned setter of the week status.
The Bearcats posted a 14-3 mark this past spring during an abbreviated schedule of MIAA foes. Northwest sophomore Jaden Ferguson said those wins built confidence among the group.
“We were able to have kind of a no pressure type of season where we had the opportunity to go play (Nebraska-Kearney), Washburn and be able to compete and beat those teams,” Ferguson said. “Now’s the time to show that we can do it again, and again and again.”
Woerth now ranks third in Bearcat coaching history with 148 career victories.
With an undefeated record so far on the road, the Bearcats are embodying the standard Woerth and her teams have set over the years — and the dedication to it is beginning to show.
“There was never really a moment where I felt I could be below the standard because everybody else is doing what they need to be doing,” Ferguson said. “It just kind of trickles down from class to class to class.”
Northwest hosts Missouri Western Tuesday at Hughes Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Then, the Bearcats welcome Washburn on Friday at 6 p.m. and Emporia State Saturday at 3 p.m. in home matches.
Northwest football
Northwest senior defensive lineman Sam Roberts has been named the MIAA’s football defensive athlete of the week.
Roberts tallied seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback sack as he helped Northwest score a come-from-behind win at home over Pittsburg State.
Northwest produced its 11th come-from-behind victory, and the largest second-half comeback, in the head coach Rich Wright era in Saturday’s win against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas led 16-0 with 10:39 to play in the third quarter before Northwest rallied to defeat the Pittsburg State, 20-19.
No. 2-ranked Northwest (5-0) will travel Saturday to take on Washburn (4-2). Kick is set for 1 p.m. at Yager Stadium in Topeka, Kan.
Bringing home gold
Northwest junior Caroline Cunningham took gold in the women’s 5K at the FHSU Tiger Open. Cunningham’s time of 17:33.71 is a new personal best and placed her 13 seconds ahead of the second place runner. Her time also equals the school record in the 5K set by Kathy Kearns in 1996.
Odds and ends
The Northwest soccer team picked up a 2-1 win in overtime over Nebraska-Kearney in MIAA action. In double overtime, Northwest earned a a 1-0 victory over Fort Hays State to notch a 2-0 weekend on the road. The Bearcats improved to 7-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in MIAA play. Northwest travels to Rogers State and Northeastern State this Friday and Saturday… Northwest men’s tennis student-athletes Franco Oliva and Andrea Zamurri captured wild card entries into the 2021 ITA Cup set for October 14 to 17 in Rome, Georgia.
