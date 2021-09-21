The Bearcats continue to prove why they’re one of the best teams in the nation.
After a 47-7 rout of Central Missouri, No. 2 Northwest Missouri State became the seventh NCAA Division II school to record 600 or more victories.
In just two games, the Bearcats (2-0) have made strides on both sides of the ball.
“I think that we just started scratching the surface,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said of the offense under Todd Sturdy.
Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee produced this year’s NCAA Division II best passer efficiency rating of 272.4 in his debut as a starter against the Mules.
“I think the thing that I was proud of him about is he didn't try and do too much,” Wright said. “I thought he played really poised and and in control of himself and had a great day because of it.”
The playmakers around Hohensee allowed the Northwest offense to explode, including senior wide receivers Kaden Davis and Alec Tatum.
As for their rushing attack, Northwest senior running back Al McKeller leads the Bearcats in rushing through the first two games with 256 yards on the ground.
McKeller is the nation’s No. 2 active career rusher among NCAA Division II schools, trailing Harding’s Cole Chancey’s career total of 4,024 yards.
“Obviously, after the week one performance, everybody knew who Al was, but we have some other weapons on that side of the ball and it was it was fun to watch them all get involved,” Wright said.
On defense, the Bearcats have allowed 14 total points through two games to tie for No. 6 in the nation in scoring defense at 7.0 points per game.
The 14 points allowed is the fourth-lowest point total through the first three weeks of the season among all NCAA Division II teams.
Northwest senior linebacker Jackson Barnes earned the MIAA’s co-defensive athlete of the week.
He tallied a game-high 10 tackles, broke up four passes, registered two tackles-for-loss and intercepted a pass in the victory.
Statistics and achievements aside, Wright wants to see his defense improve.
“My goal is for our kids to play to our level. I'm not overly interested in statistics, I'm interested in what I see with my two eyes, and the fact of the matter was, we could have really unleashed a dominating performance and didn’t,” Wright said. “I feel like we've got to do a better job pursuing the football. With better pursuit, better tackling just happens, and then we've got to be better on the perimeter getting off blocks.”
The Bearcats now prepare to host Central Oklahoma for their first home game in nearly two years. Northwest senior wide receiver Alec Tatum said the team looks forward to the challenge.
“I feel like we're very prepared,” Tatum said. “Everyone offensively and defensively is confident, and we know we have guys that can get the job done and execute well.”
Kickoff between Northwest and Central Oklahoma is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium on Family Weekend.
Cunningham joins Cross Country coaching staff
Northwest head track & field/cross country coach Brandon Masters announced the hiring of assistant coach Wick Cunningham.
Cunningham was a two-time national qualifier in cross country for the Bearcats in 2014 and 2016.
He notched all-MIAA honors and USTFCCCA all-region status as a distance runner for the Bearcats. At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Cunningham held the school record for men's indoor 3,000m (8:28.30).
Cunningham replaced Nick Gibson after he accepted the head cross country/assistant track and field coaching position at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Soccer upsets Western
Northwest’s Teagan Blackburn scored a game-winning goal with seven seconds left to lift the Bearcats over No. 13 Missouri Western in regional soccer action. The Bearcats improved to 3-3 on the season with their first win over a top-25 team since October 31, 2014, when the Bearcats knocked off No. 9 Central Missouri in a 1-0 victory.
The Bearcats take on Missouri Southern on Friday, September 24 in Maryville before opening MIAA play on Sunday, September 26 against Central Missouri.
Volleyball takes down Western
The No. 12-ranked Northwest volleyball team bounced back with a 3-1 victory at Missouri Western last Saturday.
The Bearcats moved to 8-2 on the year and took the match by scores of 22-25, 25-13, 25-10 and 27-25.
Northwest will play host to Missouri Southern Friday at 6 p.m. in the Hughes Fieldhouse.
Tennis on a roll
The Northwest men's tennis team took to singles action last Saturday at the Drake Invitational.
Under the direction of head coach Mark Rosewell, the Bearcats were able to produce six singles victories. Fabien Calloud led the way with a pair of triumphs in Flight C action.
The tournament featured teams from Nebraska, Marquette, Omaha, Creighton, North Dakota, Gustavus Adolphus and Drake.
