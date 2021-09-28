On the heels of a 38-0 shutout over Central Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright believes his defense is starting to come together.
“I just felt like in totality, we played better. We were more sound with what we were doing,” Wright said.
No. 2 Northwest (3-0) has been on a tear to start the season, owning the nation’s top scoring defense by allowing just 4.7 points per game through the first three contests.
But even after a 47-7 win against Central Missouri on the road, Wright felt the Bearcat defense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders.
“Anybody that talked to me after the Central Missouri game knew I wasn't very happy, and the film kind of backed that up,” Wright said. “So we had a great week of practice, and we kind of got the outcome that we were looking for.”
Now with his ninth shutout since taking over the program in 2017, the co-defensive coordinator wants his defense to continue living up to high expectations.
Wright said, “Our goal each and every week is this shouldn't be our peak, we've got to get better and better and better, and there's a lot of things to improve.”
The Bearcat defense produced a defensive gem against Central Oklahoma, holding the Bronchos to 122 total yards, including minus-28 on the ground. UCO was limited to eight first downs and only 42 total plays.
Such a performance granted senior linebacker Jackson Barnes a second straight MIAA defensive athlete of the week honor.
Notching three tackles-for-loss and a sack versus the Bronchos, Barnes credits this week’s honor to the defense as a whole.
“I thought we did a great job as a defense,” Barnes said. “I think we really work together as a team, and it's really good to see us work as a unit.”
Although on paper the Bearcat defense proves stellar, Wright said there remains a single catalyst left to be established.
“The teams that I've had here defensively that were elite, everything was player driven. I didn't have to coach effort. I didn't have to coach hustle. I didn't have to coach communication,” Wright said. “Right now, I'm having to do a little bit more of that, but eventually, if we're going to transition to be in one of those types of defenses, one of those better defenses that we've had at Northwest Missouri State, that really has to become about them and a lot less about me, because frankly, on Saturday, I'm not on the field.”
Ahead of the Bearcats’ rivalry matchup against Missouri Western, Barnes recognizes what it will take to become an elite defense.
“I feel like we're definitely getting there, but we still have a lot of work to do. I mean, we're not a finished product yet, and it's just exciting to know that just to be able to hold a shutout, and then still know that we have a lot of work to do,” Barnes said.
Kickoff between Northwest and Missouri Western is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
Northwest golfers take second at KC Cup
Northwest women's golf team tallied second-place team honors at the 2021 KC Cup held at Paradise Pointe.
The Bearcats shot a second-round team score of 316 after firing an opening-round tally of 325. Rockhurst claimed the team title with rounds of 319 and 317 to edge out Northwest for the team title by five strokes.
The Bearcats will be back in action next Monday and Tuesday at the Grace Shin Invitational held at the Golf Club of Edmond in Edmond, Okla.
Odds and ends
The No. 13-ranked Northwest volleyball team overcame a sluggish start and prevailed in four sets against Pittsburg State last Saturday. Northwest moves its season mark to 9-2 .... The Bearcats gear up for a trip to Nebraska-Kearney on Friday at 6 p.m. and Fort Hays State on Saturday, 3 p.m…. A tight match with two overtime periods resulted in a 2-2 tied between Northwest soccer and Central Missouri to open up MIAA play last Saturday ... The Bearcats moved to 4-3-1 on the season. Northwest hosts another round of MIAA action this weekend as the Bearcats take on Washburn on Friday and Emporia State on Sunday.
