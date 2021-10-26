MARYVILLE, Mo. — With multiple top finishers at the MIAA Championships, Northwest cross country is turning heads.
“I went out, competed hard,” Northwest junior Caroline Cunningham said. “I felt I gave 100% from the first step to the last step.”
The Bearcat men finished in third and the women placed fourth at the MIAA Championships. Cunningham claimed runner-up in 22:00.32, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner at the conference meet in Kearney, Nebraska.
The top finisher on the men’s side, sophomore Fedrick Kipyego, paced the Bearcat men with an 11th place finish in a tough men's field.
Northwest freshman Kaylee Harp took home fourth place in 22:29.5. Northwest was the only program with two top-four finishers on the women’s side after a seven-year absence in all-conference honors.
The Bearcat women have made strides since the 2019 conference championships, when they finished 11th.
Former Bearcat and assistant coach Wick Cunningham said he’s excited about the progress of the women’s team.
“That's really exciting for the program moving forward,” Wick Cunningham said. “We're not losing anyone next year. We’re excited to be bringing people back and be competitive.”
Caroline Cunningham's finish is a personal best and good for seventh in Northwest's all-time 6K standings. Cunningham said her finish was a “big time jump.”
“Two years ago, when we had our last conference meet, I placed 22nd. So it's fun to see that kind of improvement,” Caroline Cunningham said. “I would have liked to win, but we have really tough competition and it was great to run against them.”
Harp's time also put her in the Northwest top-10 all-time, ranking 10th. Freshman Alyna Thibault was 29th (23:34.9), junior Amber Owens was 31st (23:37.1), and freshman Tori Castle was 42nd (24:03.4) to round out the top-five Bearcat finishers.
Even with a younger group, Caroline Cunningham said this season’s team has clicked from the start.
"Our team is really cohesive, and we get along super well," Caroline Cunningham said. "We have people pulling each other along and encouraging each other."
With a short break before heading to the regional championships, the Bearcats hope to keep the trend going.
“I’d like to just build a program that's sustainable and successful over the years,” Cunningham said. “One that doesn't lose sight of like the enjoyment of the sport, the enjoyment of the college atmosphere. We have groups of people that I feel like encapsulate that right now and if we can just get more people in the program like that moving forward, I feel really good about the future the program.”
The Bearcats compete in Joplin, Missouri, on Nov. 6.
Northwest basketball named preseason No. 1 in NABC Top 25
Northwest basketball, winner of three of the last four NCAA Division II championships, was a clear-cut selection as the top-ranked team in the nation to begin the 2021-22 season in the NABC/Division II preseason poll.
In the first weekend of November, the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic will take place in St. Joseph, Mo., where Northwest Missouri State will open its season along with seven other teams. Four other ranked teams – No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 15 Northern State, No. 20 Alabama Huntsville and No. 21 Seattle Pacific – are in that field and three of the eight contests feature head-to-head matchups of ranked teams.
Bearcat soccer re-enters regional poll
The Northwest women's soccer team re-entered the United Soccer Coaches' Central region poll this week after picking up two wins over the weekend. The Bearcats are currently ranked eighth in the poll.
The Bearcats moved to 10-5-1 on the season with a 2-1 double overtime win over Central Oklahoma before finishing off the weekend with a 1-0 shutout over Newman. Northwest has the second most wins in a season in program history, something that has not been done since the 2011 season.
Sydney Mueller named MIAA defender of the week
Northwest redshirt freshman Sydney Mueller has been named the MIAA soccer defender of the week. This is the first time Mueller has garnered athlete of the week honors and the first time this season a Bearcat has been recognized in the weekly soccer honors.
This is also the first time a Bearcat has been named defender of the week since Oct. 13, 2009.
The Bearcats will travel to face MIAA-foe Missouri Western on Friday night for a 7 p.m. match before heading to Missouri Southern for Sunday soccer action to wrap up the regular season.
Top-ranked matchup for Northwest volleyball
The No. 3-ranked Bearcats embarked on a busy week of MIAA action beginning Tuesday in Warrensburg, Missouri., with a top-three matchup with the No. 2-ranked Central Missouri Jennies.
Northwest will then entertain Fort Hays State (Friday, 6 p.m.) and Nebraska-Kearney (Saturday, 6 p.m.) in Bearcat Arena. It will mark the first matches this season on Bearcat Arena after Northwest played its first five home matches in the Hughes Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.