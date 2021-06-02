Northwest Missouri State has named Naomi Tellez as the 10th head coach in the Bearcat softball program's history, athletic director Andy Peterson announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited for Naomi to join our team," Peterson said. "She's a young and energetic up-and-comer in the profession and we're lucky to have her at Northwest. It's a unique situation for the program, so it's going to be fun to see how the young women respond to the change of pace and a fresh start.

"We have a history of first-time head coaches doing very well as Bearcats. We are eager to get Coach Tellez here and support her and the Bearcat softball team as they move forward."

Tellez served as the pitching coach at North Dakota for the previous three seasons. The Fighting Hawks lowered their team earned run average for the second straight season under Tellez's direction. The 2021 squad produced a 3.63 ERA, which ranked third-best in the Summit League.

"I am excited to be a part of the Bearcat athletics family. The athletics department has a championship culture and I look forward to implementing it to the softball program," Tellez said. "This team is young, hungry and eager to embark on this new journey. I cannot wait to get to Maryville and start working with them to set our goals moving forward."

After her collegiate playing career ended, Tellez joined the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant coach at Concordia in Seward, Nebraska. She earned her master's in business administration in 2018.

She split her playing career at New Mexico and DePaul.

In her first two collegiate playing seasons for the New Mexico Lobos, Tellez started all 105 games and was named the team MVP during her freshman campaign after slashing a .373 average with five home runs and 26 RBI. She smacked seven home runs to go along with 43 RBIs, 11 doubles, 58 hits and a .369 clip during her final season in Albuquerque.

Tellez transferred to DePaul where she terrorized the Big East Conference during her senior season. Over her final season, Tellez finished third on the team in average (.366), fourth in runs (20), third in hits (48), third in doubles (6), tied for first in round trippers (10), and first in RBI (50), which tied for fifth in the DePaul record books for most in a season, and Tellez finished second in the league in slugging percentage (.656). The dominant senior season landed Tellez on the All-Big East First Team, Big East All-Tournament Team, and the conference's player of the week honors in March.

Tellez is a native of San Diego, California.

Tellez is replacing head coach Ryan Anderson, who resigned after 15 seasons as the all-time winningest softball coach in program history to pursue other family interests.