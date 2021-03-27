EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest Missouri State dominated from start to finish, rolling West Texas A&M 80-54 to claim the NCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday at the Ford Center.
It’s Northwest’s third national championship and defends their 2019 title.
Ryan Hawkins tallied the first double-double in the national championship since Chris-Ebou Ndow in 2017, finishing with 31 points and 18 rebounds. He was named the Elite Eight’s Most Outstanding Player.
West Texas A&M jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening three minutes, though they wouldn’t lead again.
Northwest went on a 9-0 run to establish control, though Joel Murray and Wua Grant helped to tie the game at 13.
Four minutes later, a 12-2 run held Northwest grab a double-digit lead it would hang on to much of the first half. Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins scored the first 13 points of the game for the Bearcats, who had Diego Bernard for just 10 minutes in the first half due to two quick fouls.
Northwest’s lead stood at nine with momentum on the Buffaloes’ side with 5:18 left in the half, though the Bearcats ended the half on a 14-4 run to take a 48-29 lead into the break.
Hawkins tallied a 15-point, 10-point double-double in the first half, while Hudgins added 15 points of his own. Wes Dreamer added 12 points of his own. Northwest shot 57.7% in the first half compared to 35.5% for West Texas A&M.
The tone didn’t change in the second half, as the Bearcats went on a 14-0 run over three minutes to push the lead above 30.
Wes Dreamer finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Hudgins finished with 15 points and five assists, while Luke Waters chipped in 13 points.
West Texas A&M came into Saturday averaging 92 points with a season-low of 72.
