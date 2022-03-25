EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday afternoon, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are set to play for their third-straight national championship.
“It is pretty ridiculous,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
The fifth-seeded Bearcats (33-5) will go up against No. 3 Augusta out of Georgia (33-5). It marks the Jaguars’ second ever national title game appearance after falling to Winona State 87-76 in 2008.
The Jaguars are led by 7-foot-1 center Tyshaun Crawford, who was named the Peach Belt Co-Player of the Year.
Going 12-for-12 from the field, Crawford broke records in the Final Four, claiming the best field-goal percentage on that many attempts in Elite Eight history with 25 points with 14 rebounds.
The last time the Bearcats remember facing a player of his size was Southern Nazarene’s 6-foot-11, 250-pound center Noah Starkley, but Trevor Hudgins knows how his team will be able to get around Crawford.
“It is just length honestly,” Hudgins said. “It is just a big guy down there with his hands up. I feel like if we play our game, attack him, pump fake, just play our game and not worry about him blocking shots or anything. They play zone, so if we get the ball in the middle, take our time, pump fake, pass the ball, keep the ball moving, keep our flow — I feel like we will be alright.”
When the Bearcats hold an opponent to 59 points or less, McCollum has guided Northwest to a mark of 148-5 in his 13-year career.
So far, Northwest limited Bentley to 43 points in the Elite Eight and Black Hills State to 57 points in the Final Four, making it 19 times this season the Bearcats have held an opponent to 59 or fewer.
On the other end, Augusta uses some zone defense, according to McCollum, which the Bearcats rarely see.
“I’m not the strongest guy, clearly, but I find a way to tussle with them,” Northwest sophomore forward Wes Dreamer said. “I have fun with it, too. I enjoy getting hit around a little bit so that is also a good thing. … I don’t say anything to them really. I play the nice card sometimes, I think that might get to them.”
Dreamer has registered a double-double in three of Northwest’s five NCAA Tournament games this season, out of six total this season alone.
“Wes brings toughness,” Hudgins said. “He gives us that energy. We see him fighting down there, so we want to fight for him.”
Meanwhile, junior Diego Bernard collected his 13th career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds in Northwest’s 61-43 quarterfinal win over Bentley.
Bernard looks forward to the opportunity to try and win his third national championship, as Northwest looks to become the first school in NCAA Division II history to capture three-straight crowns.
“In ’17, I was watching (Justin) Pitts and them win the first national championship, it kinda influenced my decision to come here and try to keep the program going like they set,” Bernard said.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday on CBS 30 KCJO.
