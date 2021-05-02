Northwest defeated Washburn 4-0 on Sunday to win the 2021 MIAA/GAC Men's Tennis Championship in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Bearcats earned their league-record ninth tournament championship and first since 2017.
Northwest earns the league's automatic bid for the NCAA Central Regional May 7-11 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Northwest got straight wins from the Nos. 1, 4 and 5 singles positions. MIAA Player of the Year Andrea Zamurri topped Raul-Alin Dicu of Washburn by 6-2, 6-1 scores at the top position. Northwest's Fillipo Piranomonte and Martin Sanchez each were victorious at the Nos. 4 and 5 slots. The Bearcats sealed the tournament championship with 6-1 doubles wins at both Nos. 1 and 2.
The MIAA and Great American Conference (GAC) played a divisional schedule with conference matches counting towards their tournament seed.
The NCAA announces the regional selections at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
