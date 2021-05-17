MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time since 2016, Northwest men’s tennis is bound for the national quarterfinals.
“We’re excited,” Northwest head tennis coach Mark Rosewell said. “This is what you play for, the postseason and so forth. It’s going to be in a really nice place, Surprise, Arizona where the Royals train. We've been there several times in the past, they've had national tournaments there.”
Since 1984, Rosewell has led Bearcat men’s tennis to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, competing in the Round of 16 seven times since 2006.
But only two other times in program history, in 2014 and 2016, the Bearcats have made it in the Round of Eight.
With a 4-2 win over Southern Arkansas in the Central Region Championship last week, Northwest punched its ticket to the quarterfinals for the third time since the NCAA moved to dual tournament play.
Co-captain of the team for three years, Northwest senior Agustin Velasco said this season has been monumental for the Bearcats after COVID forced the MIAA and GAC to combine conferences in the postseason tournament.
“We won the conference tournament ... we just got like five teams trying to qualify for the tournament. So that makes it even harder,” Velasco said. “Then coming back the next week and winning the regionals, I think that's incredible. Winning four matches in a row in this region is great.”
Entering as the No. 7 seed, the Bearcats face No. 2-seeded Barry University in a battle of ranked teams. Barry is ranked No. 2 in the latest ITA national poll, while Northwest is ranked No. 21 in the poll.
“We have been a bit unlucky with the draw. We got the number two seed which is Barry, the national champions from two years ago,” Northwest sophomore Andrea Zamurri said. “It’s a tough team, but our biggest thing should be to compete as hard as we can and good things can happen that's for sure.”
In his second year on the team as an academic sophomore, Zamurri led the charge for Northwest this year. He made program history by earning both the MIAA Player of the Year and MIAA Freshman of the year.
“I’ve been coaching for over 40 years and we've had a lot of good players here at Northwest, both on the men and the women, but we've never had anyone at this level. He's been just simply outstanding and he's a better person than he is a player, which is saying a lot. So it's just been really, really neat,” Rosewell said.
Zamurri is ranked third in the nation with an 18-1 mark on the year, dropping his first and only match of the season at No. 1 singles versus Southern Arkansas.
“I would say that I grew as a person since last year with me and all my teammates as a group,” Zamurri said. “Honestly this year, the expectations were higher on our team. It was hard to keep up with the expectations. So it required a lot of effort starting from practice, the workouts and everything and that's the reason why we work really hard and we achieve big goals.”
The No. 1 singles match between Barry and Northwest features No. 1-ranked Alessandro Giuliato against Zamurri. Barry's top doubles team of Tim Buttner and Ignasi Forcano is ranked No. 6 in the latest ITA doubles ranking.
At the coveted national stage next week, the Bearcats will vie to make their own mark.
“Trying to make history, I mean, the best result that the Northwest had in the past was the quarterfinals of nationals,” Velasco said. “So trying to win at least one match to be a part of history, that will be great.”
The Bearcats (16-4) and Buccaneers (10-0) face off at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Surprise, Arizona.
