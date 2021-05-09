The Northwest Missouri State men's tennis team is headed to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament after capturing a 4-2 win over Southern Arkansas in Saturday's Central Region championship.
Northwest (16-4) also reached the national quarterfinals in 2014 and 2016. It will take place from May 18-20 in Surprise, Arizona.
Northwest gained an early edge by scoring the doubles point. At No. 1 doubles, Andrea Zamurri and Franco Oliva combined to tally a 6-4 victory. At No. 3 doubles, Agustin Velasco and Fabien Calloud collected a 6-3 triumph.
Calloud kept the Bearcat train rolling with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles over SAU's Yuri Gondouin. No. 3 Franco Oliva and No. 5 Martin Sanchez, who clinched the match with a win, claimed singles victories.
Zamurri dropped his first match of the season at No. 1 singles when he fell to SAU's Sander by the count of 6-2, 6-2. The loss dropped Zamurri's mark to 18-1 on the year. Fillippo Piranomonte also lost at No. 4 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.