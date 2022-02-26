No. 13 Northwest Missouri State overcame an 18-point comeback by No. 18 Fort Hays State, defeating the Tigers 57-49 on Saturday at Bearcat Arena to win a ninth-straight MIAA Championship.
The Bearcats finish the season 25-5 and 18-4 in the MIAA, sharing the MIAA regular season title with Central Oklahoma. Northwest will be the No. 2 seed in the MIAA due to losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bronchos.
Diego Bernard, who underwent Senior Day celebrations with Trevor Hudgins, finished with 18 points. Luke Waters and Hudgins added 15 points each.
The Northwest women fell to No. 6 Fort Hays State 67-49 as the Tigers became MIAA Co-Champions with Missouri Southern.
The Bearcat women will be the No. 6 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will face No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Northwest men will play at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
This story will be further updated.
