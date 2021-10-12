KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reigning NCAA Division II champion Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team was unanimously picked to win the MIAA regular-season title by the conference’s media members and coaches.
At 2021 MIAA Basketball Media Day on Monday, the Bearcats received all 13 possible first-place votes, with head coach Ben McCollum’s vote going to Washburn. Northwest returns arguably the nation’s top backcourt in national player of the year Trevor Hudgins and Lafayette grad Diego Bernard, along with reigning regional MVP Byron Alexander. Northwest must replace All-American forward Ryan Hawkins, who transferred to Creighton.
The Ichabods, a regional semifinalist and the MIAA runners-up in the regular and postseason, were tabbed second in both polls.
Missouri Western, fresh off its first regional appearance in 11 years and a third-place finish, was picked third by the media and fifth by coaches. Western went 14-11 in Will Martin’s first season at the helm but must replace All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll, a three-year starter who transferred to Angelo State. Western returns plenty of upperclassmen experience in Reese Glover, Will Eames, Caleb Bennett and Q Mays.
Central Oklahoma was tabbed third by coaches and fifth by media, while Missouri Southern came in fourth in both polls. Fort Hays State and Rogers State made the top eight in both, while coaches voted Pittsburg State eight and media voted Emporia State seventh.
After a wild postseason, reigning MIAA regular-season champion Fort Hays State topped the coaches poll. Central Missouri, the regional champion, tied Fort Hays State atop the media poll and was picked second by the coaches.
Nebraska-Kearney, the MIAA Tournament champion, and Emporia State rounded out the top 4.
Missouri Western was tabbed eighth in Candi Whitaker’s third year. Freshmen Camille Evans and Jordan Cunningham led the team in minutes last year as the Griffons played without first-team All-MIAA forward Corbyn Cunningham until the final three games of the year. Western also adds four freshmen alongside Northwest transfer Jaelyn Haggard, a Central grad, as well as Missouri State newcomer Trinity Knapp and Shelton State CC’s Connie Clark.
The Northwest women were picked ninth after a year of playing a host of freshmen due to injuries. Three players missed much of the year with ACL injuries, including Emma Atwood, who averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games. The Bearcats return the MIAA Freshman of the Year Molly Hartnett, who also garnered honorable mention all-conference honors along with teammate Mallory McConkey.
