KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second-seeded Northwest Missouri State men team did not allow a single point over the final eight minutes of its MIAA Tournament semifinal game, beating No. 3 Fort Hays State 53-50 Saturday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
After going down by as much as 12 points in the first half, the Bearcats (27-5) trailed Fort Hays (23-6) by six points at the break.
“I thought they punched us in the mouth to start,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “If they’re not an NCAA Tournament team, I don’t know who is.”
Northwest began to chip away at their lead in the second frame, holding the Tigers scoreless for the final eight minutes of action.
The Bearcats eventually regained their lead on a Trevor Hudgins’ lay-in to go up 51-50, then freshman Byron Alexandar hit two shots from the charity stripe to secure their largest lead of the game and win 53-50.
“I was just battling. I was just competing,” Hudgins said. “We just got to keep being us. “
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led the Northwest with 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field, 1-of-9 from the three and 4-of-4 at the line.
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer was the only other Bearcat to finish in double-figure scoring, chipping in 12 points. Northwest junior Diego Bernard led the Bearcats with six boards.
Four Tigers finished in double-figure scoring: Jared Vitztum (12), Nyjee Wright (12), Gabe Pieschl (10), and Bjarni Jonsson (10).
The Bearcats shot 38.1% (16-for-42) and 21.1% (4-for-19) from 3, while the Tigers made 22-of-52 shots (42.3%) from the field and 30% (6-20) from deep.
Fort Hays State didn't shoot a free-throw the entire game.
“I thought the last seven or eight minutes was what we’ve been searching for almost the whole year,” McCollum said. “Now we just need to turn it into a 40-minute stretch.”
Northwest has a rematch with No. 4-seeded Washburn in the MIAA Tournament Championship Sunday, with a tip set for 3:30 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
