The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team scored its 12th consecutive road victory with a 73-63 triumph over the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.
Northwest's 12-game road win streak is the longest active streak among NCAA Division II teams.
Senior Ryan Hawkins paced the Bearcat offense with 25 points and sophomore Luke Waters tallied a career-high 20 points in the win.
Hawkins dropped in 10-of-19 field goals and grabbed five rebounds as he secured his 30th career 20-point scoring game.
It is the first time in Waters's career he reached the 20-point mark. Waters sank 8-of-12 field goals and was 3-of-3 at the free throw line.
Northwest shot 27-of-48 from the field (56.3%), marking the sixth time this season the Bearcats have shot 50% or better.
Northwest did not trail in the contest. The Bearcats opened up a 10-2 lead less than four minutes into the contest. UNK closed to within 21-18 with 7:56 to go in the half. The Bearcats responded with a 12-2 spurt to take a 33-20 advantage with 3:13 remaining in the opening 20 minutes. Northwest would take a 37-26 lead into intermission.
The Bearcats increased its margin to 16 points at 44-28 only three minutes into the second half. The Bearcats took a 63-50 lead with 6:23 to go only to see the Lopers chip away. UNK went on an 11-2 to trim the Northwest lead to 65-61 with 3:00 remaining.
Junior Trevor Hudgins would not let the Lopers get any closer. Hudgins sank all six free throw attempts he was awarded in the final 2:35 to put away the home squad. Hudgins finished with 12 points, three rebounds and five assists.
Northwest will return home to take on Central Oklahoma Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
Nebraska-Kearney women 59, Northwest 35
The No. 5-ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers stayed undefeated on the season with a 59-35 victory over the Northwest Missouri State Bearcat women's basketball team.
The Lopers came into the contest ranked No. 3 in the nation in scoring defense at 48.3 points per game. The Lopers locked in defensively again, while taking it to another level in the second half by limiting the Bearcats to 12 points in the final 20 minutes. The Lopers limited the Bearcats to 12-of-62 shooting (19.4%) for the contest.
UNK led 17-9 after and upped the margin to 26-13 at the break.
The Lopers kept the Bearcat offense in check in the third quarter by allowing only one made field goal. Northwest was held to 1-of-16 from the field in the third as UNK upped the lead to 52-27.
The Bearcats (3-5 overall) were outscored, 9-8, in the fourth quarter and suffered a 59-35 setback.
Northwest will be in action again Tuesday at home against Emporia State. The matchup with the Hornets will tip at 5 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.