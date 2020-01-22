MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 2-ranked Northwest men’s basketball is heading into the heart of its conference schedule. With a matchup against Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday evening, one of the hottest teams in the country according to coach Ben McCollum said, the Bearcats will continue a string of tough matchups.
Those types of matchups — the gritty, intense affairs — aren’t anything new to the reigning national champions. But compared to last year, this season has come with mountains that seem a little rockier.
“It’s a strange year,” McCollum said. “You know, I think the shots — we took shots last year. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like this. I mean it is the Super Bowl every time we come out.”
The Super Bowl McCollum referred to was in relation to the series of close games in the early going of the MIAA schedule. After a 87-53 win over Lincoln Dec. 5, one that seemed to be promising for the Bearcats, Central Missouri ended the 46-game winning streak that Northwest was riding.
That, a somewhat shock to the program, was the proving point that the MIAA wouldn’t be a cakewalk for the Bearcats this year. The problem is, for Northwest, that limited depth has capped the amount of rest for each player. With the Bearcats handed everybody’s best shot night-in and night-out, they’re striving to keep themselves in check as well.
“Yeah, I would say it’s different this year,” junior forward Ryan Hawkins said. “Every year is different; every game is different. I do think teams are playing a little bit harder against us. They’re trying to take us out of what we do. And so we’ve just got to make sure we stick to what we do best.”
The tests the Bearcats have faced to this point have led to the second-best record in the MIAA, only trailing Missouri Southern by one in the win column. Those same tests have pushed the fortitude of the Bearcats.
Despite that, and the continuous rather close games, McCollum said the Bearcats aren’t going to be an easy outing for any team looking for one.
“Yeah, they’re tough kids,” McCollum said. “I mean, they’re tough. You’re gonna have to beat us. Like, it’s one of those deals that we’re gonna fight. That’s not my concern whatsoever, it’s now, can I fight with a sense of that kind of killer mentality, that chip-on-the-shoulder stuff, that we had last year?”
A challenge for Northwest is the scheming that goes into playing any other team that steps on the court with them. The same shots a kid routinely takes, McCollum said, aren’t the ones that he takes when playing Northwest. That, in part, is due to the heightened stakes when trying to beat the No. 2 team in the country.
When the Lopers visit Bearcat Arena and face Northwest for the first time this season, McCollum isn’t looking for that to change.
“(Kearney is) as hot as any team in the conference — even country, for that matter,” McCollum said. “As far as what I expect, you know, we’ll figure it out during the game, usually, because they’ll probably change their offense and their defense. And so, we’ll just adjust to it and be ready for it.”