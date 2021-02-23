Trevor Hudgins
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State junior Trevor Hudgins shoots a three against Washburn on Saturday at Lee Arena.

 Micaela Dea | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State men's basketball has returned to No. 1 in the latest NABC Division II Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.

It marks the 39th time in program history Northwest has ascended to the No. 1 ranking. Northwest has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in five consecutive seasons. It also marks the 43rd straight week that Northwest has been ranked in the top five. The Bearcats were No. 1 in the nation until losing its first and only game of the season to Washburn.

Northwest moved its current win streak to 14 in a row — the second-longest active win streak among NCAA Division II teams. Only Lubbock Christian (16) possesses a longer active win streak in Division II men's basketball.

Northwest has clinched the top seed for the 2021 MIAA Tournament giving the Bearcats a chance to play host to the MIAA tournament semifinals and finals with a victory in next week's quarterfinals.

Northwest will be home Thursday against Nebraska-Kearney and Saturday vs. Fort Hays State.

Washburn, which lost to Missouri Western and Northwest last week, fell to No. 25. No other MIAA teams appear in the rankings.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.