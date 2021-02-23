Northwest Missouri State men's basketball has returned to No. 1 in the latest NABC Division II Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.
It marks the 39th time in program history Northwest has ascended to the No. 1 ranking. Northwest has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in five consecutive seasons. It also marks the 43rd straight week that Northwest has been ranked in the top five. The Bearcats were No. 1 in the nation until losing its first and only game of the season to Washburn.
Northwest moved its current win streak to 14 in a row — the second-longest active win streak among NCAA Division II teams. Only Lubbock Christian (16) possesses a longer active win streak in Division II men's basketball.
Northwest has clinched the top seed for the 2021 MIAA Tournament giving the Bearcats a chance to play host to the MIAA tournament semifinals and finals with a victory in next week's quarterfinals.
Northwest will be home Thursday against Nebraska-Kearney and Saturday vs. Fort Hays State.
Washburn, which lost to Missouri Western and Northwest last week, fell to No. 25. No other MIAA teams appear in the rankings.