Northwest Missouri State will begin a new season just where it ended each of the last two years.
The Bearcats were selected as the unanimous No. 1 in the NABC Division II preseason coaches poll released Tuesday.
The Bearcats are 69-1 in the past two seasons and were on their way to a possible title run before COVID-19 canceled last season's playoffs. They returner two contenders for player of the year in Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins, along with Wes Dreamer, Diego Bernard and Luke Waters, from a 31-1 team last season.
Lincoln Memorial, West Texas A&M, Indiana (Pa.) and Florida Southern rounded out the top five.
Central Region foes Northern State (8), Augustana (17) and Sioux Falls (23) also picked up top 25 selections, as did MIAA runner-up Missouri Southern at No. 21.
Washburn and Rogers State, picked third and fourth in the MIAA preseason poll, received votes.