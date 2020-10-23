After a season that ended prematurely with Northwest Missouri State ranked No. 1, the Bearcats begin a new season in the same position.

The Basketball Times pegged Ben McCollum's squad at the top of its preseason rankings ahead of the start of the upcoming season next month.

The Basketball Times also lists senior Ryan Hawkins and junior Trevor Hudgins as preseason All-America selections. Both players are contenders for National Player of the Year honors.

Northwest was 31-1 last year and was set to host the NCAA Division II Central Regional as the nation's top-ranked team before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

McCollum was last year's NABC National Coach of the Year after seven-straight regular season titles and five-straight tournament crowns in the MIAA.

Hawkins is the squad's returning leading scorer at 22.7 points per game and also averaged a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. Hawkins also led the Bearcats in steals (68) and blocked shots (25).

Hudgins is the reigning MIAA Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points per game and 6.0 assists per contest. Hudgins led the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 53.3%.

The Bearcats are slated to open up the 2020-2021 season Nov. 19 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, against Northeastern State.

No other MIAA teams are ranked in the top 20.