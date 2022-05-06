MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second-straight season, the Northwest Missouri State men’s tennis team is bound for the NCAA Tournament.
Earning an at-large selection, the Bearcats (14-5) received the No. 3 seed and go up against a familiar foe in No. 2-seeded Southern Arkansas (19-5).
The two have met twice this season, with the Muleriders winning both times by counts of 7-0 and 4-2.
“Third time's the lucky charm, hopefully,” Northwest senior Fabien Calloud said. “We’ve been practicing pretty hard. Everybody wants it. We all know what's at stake.”
The Bearcats entered the MIAA/GAC Tournament as defending champions, ultimately falling to Southern Arkansas in the semifinals.
The two met last year with plenty on the line, as well. Northwest punched its ticket to the national quarterfinals by beating Southern Arkansas in the Central Region Championship.
“It’s a good rivalry and now that they're part of our league, they're in the southern division with Arkansas and Oklahoma schools and so of course, in the same region, so it's developed a new rivalry for us,” Rosewell said.
The Muleriders topped the Bearcats in the MIAA/GAC Tournament semifinals by taking wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, and also capturing four singles triumphs.
“We’re going to try to get the doubles point this time and then if we could split the singles with them, which we did last time, you got a chance to win a match,” Rosewell said. “We feel like it's going to be pretty close.”
After an Elite Eight finish last season in the team’s first national tournament appearance since 2016, the Bearcats hope to redeem themselves this go around.
Northwest junior and two-time MIAA Player of the Year said the team had to overcome a slow start to the season to get to this point.
“It was tough to get used to two new guys on the team, but I gotta say that they got adjusted to the team really well, especially now they are really part of the team, part of the Bearcats’ family,” Zamurri said. “But talent-wise, it’s probably the best that we had in the last three years.”
The Bearcats ultimately look to make a back-to-back appearance at nationals in Florida, but first they needed to focus on the task at hand, Calloud said.
“Those who returned, we were kind of living in the past and that kind of puts a little bit of pressure because we always want to do better or do the same as last year. So, that kind of didn't help us at the beginning. So we had to get past that and build a new kind of like a new future with a new team. So that's what we kind of did and that's how we finish strong and hopefully that carry us on Monday,” Calloud said.
Northwest and Southern Aransas will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in Magnolia, Arkanas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.