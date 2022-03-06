KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In their third MIAA Tournament Championship meeting in four seasons, the Northwest men outlasted Washburn 84-76 to claim the program’s 10th tournament crown Sunday at Municipal Auditorium.
“It’s special. I’ve been with a couple of the guys for all these years,” Northwest Missouri State junior Trevor Hudgins said. “We’ve been working hard all these years and it paid off.”
Leading the way with 35 points, Hudgins was named the MIAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Two other Bearcats finished in double-figure scoring.
Northwest sophomore Luke Waters had 20 points, going 8-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-6 from deep. Northwest junior Diego Bernard collected 11 points to go along with four assists.
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer recorded a game-high 11 rebounds.
After the Ichabods (21-10) jumped out to their biggest lead of the game of 10 points at 32-22, the Bearcats (28-5) overcame yet another slow start.
Northwest ended the first half on a 18-3 run over the final six minutes to enter the break up 38-35.
“In the last few years … that we’ve played Washburn, as a player and as a coach, it makes you better,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “And then it kind of shakes you to your core too where it’s just like man, you have to dig deep.”
Northwest maintained its lead in the second half until the Ichabods went on an 8-0 run to claim a 63-62 edge with 8:33 remaining.
But that didn’t faze the three-time MIAA Player of the Year. Hudgins continued his scoring barrage, scoring two of his 3-pointers and a bucket late to guide the Bearcats to their sixth tournament title in seven years.
“Diego, me and him playing for four years together; he just keeps on telling me, ‘Shoot the ball. Shoot the ball.’ I mean, the ball was going in,” Hudgins said with a smile.
The Bearcats finished 22-for-55 (52.7%) from the floor and 11-for-24 (45.8%) from beyond the arc.
Even now with their most losses since the 2017-18 season, the Bearcats have clinched both the co-MIAA regular season title and tournament crown. With the NCAA postseason welcoming them in as the Central Region’s No. 3 seed, the Bearcats hope for another playoff run.
“You don’t have that extra shot-maker out there. You don’t have that extra length defensively. You just don’t have that, and that’s OK because this is not that team,” McCollum said. “Through those struggles and through it just being hard, it makes it really fun. It makes it really rewarding.”
