After 26 days off due to COVID-19, the Northwest Missouri State men picked up right where they left off Thursday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The No. 1 Bearcats cruised to a 74-55 win against Northeastern State at the NSU Event Center, completing a perfect 25-0 mark during the 2020 calendar year.
Northwest (4-0) jumped out to a 10-8 lead in the opening minutes, though the lead quickly ballooned. The Bearcats led by 27 at the half, outscoring the RiverHawks (1-6) 42-15 in the opening half. The Bearcats shot 53.6% in the first half and made eight 3-pointers in the final 11 minutes, while Northeastern made just five shots before halftime.
Ryan Hawkins tallied his 21st career double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Trevor Hudgins scored 14 points with eight assist. Luke Waters scored 11 points.
Diego Bernard registered eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Bearcats led by as much as 29, and the lead never creeped below 17 in the second half despite being outscored 40-32.
With the win, Northwest joins No. 5 Washburn as the only two undefeated teams in the MIAA.
Northwest will return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburg State before returning home to face MIAA leader Washburn and fourth-place Emporia State (4-1).