EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Northwest Missouri State men put together a record-setting defensive performance on Tuesday against Bentley University, advancing to the NCAA Division II Final Four with a 61-43 win at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
In their third straight Elite Eight, the Bearcats (32-5) held Bentley (25-5) to an Elite Eight-low 43 points since the implementation of the shot clock in 1986, also marking a new season low for the Falcons.
It also marks the fewest points allowed by a Northwest team in NCAA Tournament history, besting the previous low of 46 scored by Flagler in the Bearcats' run to the national title last season.
“Just the whole week, we just focused on our defense. We know they had shooters. We were just trying to stay compact on our defense and stick shooters — make them take tough shots, and I feel like we did that,” Northwest junior Diego Bernard said.
Bernard collected his 13th career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while junior Trevor Hudgins finished with a game-high 24 points.
The Bearcats’ starting backcourt of Hudgins and Bernard improved to 15-0 in NCAA Tournament play, while Northwest head coach Ben McCollum moved his mark to 27-5 in NCAA Tournament action.
“It’s like working with professionals.. They know when to turn it on, and they've done it and they've done it a lot and hopefully they continue to do it,” McCollum said. “They just complete each other so well where … Their personalities are so different, but yet, (they’re) so the same in their competitive nature. So they just kept getting better and better and understand how to be ready every day.”
After limiting the Falcons to 25.9% shooting in the first half (7-of-27), the Bearcats entered the break with a 26-19 lead.
The Bearcats used a 14-1 run to take a 51-31 lead with 9:18 to play, marking their largest lead of the game.
The lead would remain in double digits the rest of the way as the Bearcats advanced to the Final Four behind the best defensive effort the Elite Eight has ever seen.
“It feels pretty good. Just went out there and competed today,” Hudgins said. “I feel like the whole team is hungry. I feel like we're still hungry and we just want to compete.”
Hudgins has set the NCAA Division II single-season record for three-point field goal attempts with 386.
The Bearcats shot 45.8% (22-of-48) from the field and 30.4% (7-of-23) from beyond the arc. The Falcons shot 30.2% from the floor (16-of-53) and made 5-of-19 (26.3%) from deep.
Hudgins (161) is seven 3-pointers away from making the most triples by an NCAA Division II player in a single season.
After the Yellow Jackets knocked off top-seeded Nova Southeastern, the Bearcats will face No. 8-seeded Black Hills State (26-7) in the Final Four on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
