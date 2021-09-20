Northwest senior linebacker Jackson Barnes has been named the MIAA Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week after a career day Saturday at Central Missouri.
The senior linebacker tallied a game-high 10 tackles, broke up four passes, registered two tackles-for-loss and intercepted a pass in Northwest’s 47-7 road win over Central Missouri.
With Northwest holding a 14-0 lead, Barnes intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards to turn away a Mules drive on play after a 53-yard pass to get near the red zone. His interception led to a touchdown four plays later and Northwest did not look back en route to the 40-point win.
