For the first time in 2021, both Bearcat basketball squads enter a home contest this weekend after they each walked away with victories on Thursday night.
The No. 3 Northwest men (9-1) take on a Central Oklahoma team that’s off to a 2-4 start.
The Bearcats are coming off a turnaround win over Newman, while the Bronchos last played on Jan. 14, beating Central Missouri.
“A lot of times the other team wants to win more than us because of who we are,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “That’s part of college basketball, winning tough games, winning close games and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”
The Bronchos are led in scoring by Camryn Givens, who averages 14.2 points per game. Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins enters the game having scored a game-high 30 points versus Newman.
Hawkins said the Bearcats aren’t even playing their best at this point in the season.
“There’s times that we’ll look great for five minutes or so, we’ll go on a big run, and then we get complacent,” Hawkins said.
The Northwest men own a 14-3 lead in the all-time series versus Central Oklahoma, winning eight straight.
For the women, the last Bearcat win of the 2019-20 season came from Northwest's win over Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA tournament
Since 2011, the Bearcats are 6-6 against the Bronchos.
Central Oklahoma returns leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago in senior forward Kelsey Johnson, who averages 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nine blocks per game.
Tipoff between the Bearcat women and Central Oklahoma is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena, with the men’s game to follow at 3:30 p.m.