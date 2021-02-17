The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team appears in the NCAA Division II's first set of Men's Central Region rankings released Wednesday.
Northwest, currently No. 3 in the nation, is one of eight teams currently listed as 'under consideration' for the six seeds available for each of the eight regionals. Due to teams and conferences opting out of playing nationwide, regional realignment has left the Central Region with just two conferences — the MIAA and NSIC.
The rankings also feature No. 2 Northern State (14-0), as one of five teams from the NSIC.
Aside from Northwest (17-1), the MIAA features Missouri Southern (11-8) and Washburn (14-3) in the initial rankings. The MIAA regular season concludes next week with the MIAA Tournament taking place the first week of March on campus sites.
The NSIC is also represented by Augustana (8-5), Minnesota State Moorhead (8-2), Upper Iowa (9-5) and Wayne State (9-5). The conference didn't begin play until 2021 and features a 14-game conference schedule with no reschedulings as opposed to the MIAA's 22-game conference slate.
The NSIC wraps up its regular season this week following by next week's conference tournament.
The Central Region Tournament will begin March 14 in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Northwest Missouri State is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Emporia State before facing Washburn on Saturday in a rematch of Northwest's only loss of the season.