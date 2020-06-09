After head coach Brandon Masters took over the program just two years ago, Northwest Missouri State Track and Field has seen an upward trend.
In the previous five years before he arrived, the squad had a total of nine All-America honors in that time frame.
This year alone, the Bearcats earned 20 All-America accolades for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season.
Plus, Northwest is one of seven NCAA Division II schools to record at least 20 All-Americans in 2020.
“What the public should know is where we’ve come, and who we are now versus who we were,” Masters said. “We finally got a little bit of a stamp on the season with the All-American awards … it’s really a testament to how good we really were this year and it’s frustrating to not have a completion and a final team score.”
The Northwest women had eight student-athletes capture 12 of those honors and the Bearcat men were represented by eight All-Americans.
Seniors Jordan Hammond (60-meter hurdles, 4x400 relay, pentathlon) and Hiba Mahgoub (200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400 relay) each garnered a trio of indoor All-America accolades.
“I was actually expecting that, but I was expecting more of a national championship kind of deal,” Mahgoub said. “I was actually expecting that we were going to go home with four trophies because you get a trophy for being a team.”
Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the criteria to award the honors differed from years past.
“The biggest part about it is if you’re top eight you’re All-American, and this is like a big deal, but they just gave out to everybody an All-American that went which is fair, but at the same time it doesn’t mean as much as it would’ve meant if we were actually competing for it,” Mahgoub said.
Masters added, “Even if we would have done the indoor meet, I think we would have gotten 16 or 17 of the 20 that we were given.”
Mahgoub was set to find a job after graduation, but quickly experienced difficulties like many others across the nation due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first, I wasn’t considering (a) master's (degree) or coming back,” Mahgoub said. “Whenever all this stuff happened, I was like OK, it’s over, no big deal. This is just a chapter in my life … but it was really hard to get jobs.”
But Mahgoub had a change of heart, and decided to attend graduate school and compete in one last track season as a Bearcat.
“I have unfinished business with track, basically, so I was like, OK, let me go back and do that. It wasn’t a very hard decision,” Mahgoub said. “I was thinking about it anyways like, ‘What if I go back to school? Coach (Masters) will probably want me back, no big deal.’ And then I just talked to my parents and they were like, ‘Why not? Just go do it.’”
When Masters heard of her plans, he was over the moon.
“That was a great deal for me, it was like tears of joy. She went so far this last year,” Masters said. “She had an amazing, amazing indoor campaign. Just to have it cut short, she was left wanting.”
Heading into the new season, the men and women feature opposite dynamics.
Twenty-five freshmen are coming in to join the women’s side and with a handful of seniors graduating, Masters views it as a positive challenge for them to step up in leadership roles.
“I think our women were primed to be a top three team in the country and not having fulfilled that to its finality, it’s hard. I'm losing most of those girls to graduation,” Masters said. “But knowing that we have two of them coming back helps us a lot.”
For the men, Masters said they have plenty of depth with a "great upperclassmen group," which they’re looking to complement with fresh faces this year.
“We’re so good in so many areas, we had to fill a few holes and we have,” Masters said. “I think we are as strong as the women were this year, in indoor and outdoor track -- the women were amazing this year. I think we’re strong as or stronger on the men’s side this coming year.”
With an All-American squad returning for next season, the Bearcats stay hungry for more.
“It’s hard to gain the respect when you haven’t won anything yet, haven’t won a conference title, haven’t won a national title,” Masters said. “We’re tired of being that team that ‘hey, they did a good (job),’ ‘that was good,’ ‘good job,’ ‘good for them.’ Nope, that’s not good enough for this team.”
Both Masters and Mahgoub said earning awards garnered the team respect from recruits or fellow competitors.
“It brings more people to our school, so our school is talked about in the track world,” Mahgoub said. “You want to be around people who want to win and have a winning mentality. Even Coach (Masters) has a winning mentality and it just puts us on a whole ‘nother level with the higher people.”
Now, the team has plenty to prove once the time comes.
“We’re on our way, and we just need kids to continue to believe what we’re trying to build here,” Masters said. “We’re going to try to break some seriously crazy records next year and hopefully people get excited and want to come see us perform.”